USA

White House Holds Memorial Service for President's Brother

By Associated Press
August 21, 2020 08:53 PM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the casket of Robert Trump leaves the White House after a memorial…
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the casket of Robert Trump leaves the White House after a memorial service, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Sometimes politics gives way to the personal at the White House. It has seen 18 weddings and at least 10 people are known to have died there, including two presidents and three first ladies.

It served Friday as a place of mourning for President Donald Trump and his family, with a private memorial service for the president's younger brother, Robert, who died last week at 71. The president has described Robert as "not just my brother. He was my best friend."

With bagpipes playing, the president and first lady Melania Trump followed his brother's casket to a waiting hearse in the late afternoon. They stood at attention and held hands for a few moments as the casket was placed inside. A few dozen family and friends stood nearby on the White House steps. As the hearse drove away, the president and first lady returned to the residence and some in the group embraced.

Abraham Lincoln and Calvin Coolidge both mourned the loss of a son while serving as president, Willie Lincoln in 1862 and Calvin Coolidge Jr. in 1924. The memorial services for both children began in the White House. The service for Robert Trump took place in the White House East Room.

Unlike Willie Lincoln and Calvin Coolidge Jr., Robert Trump did not live at the White House. Nevertheless, it's completely within the president's ability to honor him with a service there, said Anita McBride, who served in three presidential administrations, including as first lady Laura Bush's chief of staff.

"The White House is a very complex place. It's an office, it's a museum and it's a home," McBride said. "We loan it to the president for the time he or she is living there. Coming from that perspective, we need to be understanding of some decisions that they make in a case like this."

When Trump explained why he wanted to have a service for his brother at the White House, he said: "I think he'd be greatly honored. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate."

Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York. The president had visited his brother in the hospital the night before his death.

Robert Trump began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization.

"When he worked in the Trump Organization, he was known as the nice Trump," Gwenda Blair, a Trump family biographer, told The Associated Press. "Robert was the one people would try to get to intervene if there was a problem."

In the 1980s, Donald Trump tapped Robert Trump to oversee an Atlantic City casino project, calling him the perfect fit for the job. When that project cannibalized his other casinos, though, "he pointed the finger of blame at Robert," said Blair, author of "The Trumps: Three Generations that Built an Empire."

A Boston University graduate, Robert Trump later managed the Brooklyn portion of his father Fred Trump's real estate empire, which was eventually sold. 

Related Stories

This illustration photo shows a woman in Los Angeles looking at the official Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on…
US Politics
Trump Wants Supreme Court OK to Block Critics on His Personal Twitter
Federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that since Trump uses account for overwhelmingly official purposes, it would violate First Amendment to silence others' viewpoints
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:35
FILE - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, left, is escorted to a meeting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 5, 2020.
USA
Embattled US Postmaster is Trump Donor With Deep GOP Ties
DeJoy also has come under scrutiny for policies that have slowed mail deliveries and raised fears of chaos in the November presidential election
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 08:30
Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination, Criticizes Trump’s Coronavirus Response
00:02:44
2020 USA Votes
Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination, Criticizes Trump’s Coronavirus Response
In accepting the Democratic Party nomination for president on Thursday, Joe Biden set out to make President Donald Trump’s inability to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. the central issue in the November election
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 04:52
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a translator listens in the Oval Office.
Middle East
Trump Tells Iraqi Prime Minister US Troops Will Be 'Leaving Shortly'
Washington visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi results in US security reassurances and agreements on significant American investment in energy sector
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 13:50
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

VOA News on China

Chinese Law Professor Fired for Views Receives Harvard Job Offer

Xu Zhangrun
USA

White House Holds Memorial Service for President's Brother

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the casket of Robert Trump leaves the White House after a memorial…
USA

Portland Clashes Rage Again Outside US immigration Building

Protesters confront with the police near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 20,…
USA

Watchdog: US Census Lacks Door Knockers Needed for 2020 Count

A census taker knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head…
USA

Former US Army Officer Arrested on Charges of Spying for Russia

FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters building is seen in Washington, July 13, 2018.