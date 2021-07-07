USA

White House Suggests Reconsidering Marijuana Rules for Athletes

By VOA News
July 07, 2021 03:49 PM
FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at Olympic trials, in Eugene, Oregon, June 18, 2021. Richardson has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics over the use of marijuana.
The White House suggested Wednesday that officials should consider changing marijuana use rules after American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson had been banned from representing the United States in the Summer Olympics.
 
The 21-year-old athlete had dominated the 100-meter trials but later accepted a one-month suspension from competing after testing positive for marijuana use.
 
The ban has drawn widespread criticism, with many Black activists in particular noting that marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug and that the policy has disproportionately affected Black athletes.
 
"We know the rules are where they are. Maybe we should take another look at them," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN Wednesday.
 
"We certainly have to respect the role of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the U.S. Olympic Committee and the decisions they make," she said.
 
"But it is sad, and we do wish her luck and look forward to seeing her running, running as the fastest woman in the world, and for years to come."
 
USA Track & Field on Tuesday declined to select her for the U.S. relay team, which will compete in Tokyo a few days after her suspension is set to expire.
 
USATF has said that it is sympathetic to Richardson’s “extenuating circumstances” but that it is beholden to rules set by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
 
“So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team,” a USATF statement read.
 

