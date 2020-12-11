USA

White House Threatens FDA Chief’s Job Over Vaccine Approval

By Associated Press
Updated December 11, 2020 03:52 PM
FILE - Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
FFILE - Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

WILMINGTON, DEL. - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day or face possible firing, two administration officials said.

The vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech won a critical endorsement Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the agency — which is expected within days — is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.

FILE - A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe.
US On Verge of Launching COVID Vaccinations
FDA advisory panel voted to recommend approval of vaccine late Thursday 

The FDA is not required to follow the guidance of its advisory committees, but often does.

Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone on Friday, according to a senior administration official who was familiar with the conversation but was not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Hahn disputed characterizations of his conversation with Meadows.

The chief of staff also told Hahn his job was in jeopardy if the emergency use authorization was not issued before Saturday, said a second administration official familiar with the conversation.

Related Stories

FILE - A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US On Verge of Launching COVID Vaccinations
FDA advisory panel voted to recommend approval of vaccine late Thursday 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 10:11 AM
Americans May Get First COVID Vaccines This Weekend
00:02:29
COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans May Get First Vaccines This Weekend
Earlier this week, the country recorded its highest death toll from COVID-19, more than 3,100 deaths in a single day
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 03:32 AM
Documents created by Pfizer for the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans Await Final Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine as Deaths Reach Record High
US Food and Drug Administration widely expected to authorize emergency use after special panel votes to recommend approval  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 04:38 AM
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a site operated by CORE in Los…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump, Biden Vow Quick Coronavirus Immunization for Millions of Americans
At rival events, the president and the president-elect promote vaccine plans to help end the COVID-19 pandemic
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 06:42 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

White House Threatens FDA Chief’s Job Over Vaccine Approval

FILE - Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
USA

Utah Senator Blocks National Museums for Latinos, Women

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol…
USA

Trump Administration Plans 2nd Execution in as Many Days

This June 27, 2020 photo provided by Nueces County Sheriff's Office in Corpus Christi, Texas, shows Alfred Bourgeois. The Trump…
USA

US Proclamation Giving Morocco Sovereignty Over Disputed Region Draws Backlash in Africa

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House in Washington, Dec. 8, 2020.
USA

Biden, Harris Jointly Named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year'

TIME Names the 2020 Person of the Year: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris