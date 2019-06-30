USA

White House: Trade Agreement with China Not Close

By Ken Bredemeier
June 30, 2019 11:37 AM
White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2019.
White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2019.

WASHINGTON - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China "is a very big deal," but acknowledged there is no immediate prospect for an agreement between the world's two largest economies.

"The talks will go on for quite some time," Kudlow told the Fox News Sunday interview show.

He said the countries had reached agreement on 90 percent of a new deal by early May, before talks broke down in what has turned out to be a seven-week stalemate. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 economic summit in Japan to restart negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G-20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

But Kudlow assessed that "the last 10 percent could be the toughest," with such unresolved issues as cyberattacks, Chinese demands that U.S. companies turn over proprietary technology they use, Chinese government support for its companies and the sale of U.S. technology components to the giant Chinese multinational technology giant Huawei.

Trump agreed in his meeting with Xi to ease sales of some U.S.-made components to Huawei, a policy change that some of Trump's Republican colleagues in the U.S. disagree with because they contend that Huawei can insert Chinese intelligence eavesdropping chips in their consumer products sold overseas. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida called it a "catastrophic mistake."

Kudlow said he realizes "there are national security concerns" with sales to Huawei. "We will look at this carefully," Kudlow said, adding that Trump's easing of sales of components to Huawei "is not a general amnesty."

Trump, in a series of Twitter comments, said, "I had a great meeting with President Xi of China yesterday, far better than expected. I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate. China has agreed that, during the negotiation, they will begin purchasing large amounts of agricultural product from our great Farmers. At the request of our High Tech companies, and President Xi, I agreed to allow Chinese company Huawei to buy product from them which will not impact our National Security."

He said the U.S. relationship with China "continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China." 

China Daily, an English-language daily Beijing often uses to relay messages, agreed with Kudlow's assessment that a trade agreement is not close.

"Even though Washington agreed to postpone levying additional tariffs on Chinese goods to make way for negotiations, and Trump even hinted at putting off decisions on Huawei until the end of negotiations, things are still very much up in the air," the Chinese Daily editorial published late Saturday said.

"Agreement on 90 percent of the issues has proved not to be enough, and with the remaining 10 percent where their fundamental differences reside, it is not going to be easy to reach a 100-percent consensus, since at this point, they remain widely apart even on the conceptual level," the editorial said.

 

Related Stories

Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan
East Asia Pacific
US, China Leaders Agree to Resume Trade Talks
President Trump announced he is holding off, for now, on imposing further tariffs on China as a result of Saturday’s talk with President Xi
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
June 29, 2019
00:03:01
East Asia Pacific
U.S.-China Trade War Dominates G-20 As Leaders Gather in Osaka
World leaders are heading to the Japanese city of Osaka for this year's G-20 summit, which starts Friday. The G-20 is aimed at promoting financial stability and sustainable growth, but as Henry Ridgwell reports, many of its members have sharply differing views on issues like trade and climate change.
FILE - A host of U.S. companies have warned that costs related to tariffs on goods imported from China will hit their profits and hurt consumers.
Economy & Business
Trump: More Tariffs on China Possible If Trade Deal Not Reached
Trump and Chinese President Xi return to the negotiating table this weekend
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 26, 2019
00:02:49
Silicon Valley & Technology
What's At Stake for Silicon Valley in US-China Trade Talks
The next set of US tariffs on Chinese products would hit US consumer goods, including electronics
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ken Bredemeier