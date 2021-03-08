USA

White House: US Stance on Taiwan Remains the Same   

By Steve Herman
March 08, 2021 09:42 PM
FILE - China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2020.

WHITE HOUSE -  The administration of President Joe Biden is brushing off a fresh warning from China that is calling for a change of policy toward Taiwan.

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, says Washington needs to roll back what he termed the Trump administration’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan — adding Beijing has “no room for compromise.”

White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki, asked by VOA about the top diplomat’s warning, said the United States will maintain its long-standing commitments to Taipei.

“And we will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability. So, our position remains the same," Psaki said.

Biden has said he seeks a more civil relationship with China, but he has not rescinded Trump’s tough moves regarding technology, trade and human rights.

 

 

 

Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

