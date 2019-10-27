USA

Wildfires Force State of Emergency in California

By VOA News
October 27, 2019 05:03 PM
Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, California, Oct 27, 2019.
Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, California, Oct 27, 2019.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide state of emergency because of wildfires and power cuts to millions to stop more fires from breaking out.

"We are deploying every resource available...it is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders," Newsom said in his declaration.

Two-hundred thousand people have been forces to flee their homes in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco. The country sheriff's office calls it the largest such evacuation anyone can remember.

The Kincade fire, named for a local road where the flames are believed to have started, has already burned more than 12,000 hectares and destroyed a number of buildings, including historic structures in the area, whose vineyards make it popular with tourists.  

Officials said as of Sunday, only 10% of the Kincade fire was contained. Hot dry desert winds blowing at record-breaking speed are making it almost impossible for firefighters to bring the flames under control.

In Southern California, a wildfire in Santa Clarita near Los Angeles is said to be about 65% contained, but not before it destroyed more than a dozen buildings.

The California utility company Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to nearly 1 million homes and businesses across Northern California, some with little notice.

Businesses are angry that the power cuts have cost them tens of thousands of dollars and residents bitterly complain about the inconvenience of going all weekend without lights.

But PG&E says it doesn’t want electricity surging through power lines that are blown down or knocked over by fallen trees sparking even more fires.

California authorities blame PG&E lines for setting last year's wildfires that killed 85 people and destroyed entire towns. The utility, facing billions of dollars in lawsuits, was forced to declare bankruptcy earlier this year.

Governor Newsom says the state will spend $75 million to help residents and businesses deal with the power cuts.

 

Related Stories

Flames from a backfire, lit by firefighters to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire, burn a hillside in unincorporated Sonoma…
USA
Wildfires Cause 180,000 California Residents to Evacuate Their Homes
Millions of California residents, meanwhile, are facing power outages as the utility company Pacific Gas & Electric decided Saturday afternoon to begin mass power shut-offs to a large number of customers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 03:38
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines in Sycamore Canyon near West Mountain Drive in Montecito, Calif. As California counties face the prospect of increased…
USA
Outages Meant to Deter Wildfires Burden Rural California Counties
With the prospect more power outages, wealthier counties adapt their emergency plans to respond to the possibility of days without electricity
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 21:10
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

John Conyers, Longest Serving Black Congressman, Dies at 90

FILE - Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., flanked by other top Democrats, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA

Wildfires Force State of Emergency in California

Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, California, Oct 27, 2019.
USA

Trump Cloaked Baghdadi Raid in Secrecy for Fear of Leaks

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington.
USA

Islamic State Prepared for Life without its Caliph  

A destroyed vehicle at the site where helicopter gunfire reportedly killed nine people near the northwestern Syrian village of Barisha in the Idlib province, Oct. 27, 2019.
USA

US Military Acted Quickly on Intel to Capture or Kill Baghdadi

In this image released by the White House, President Donald Trump is joined by Vice President Mike Pence, second from left,…