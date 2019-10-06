USA

Witness in Former Dallas Officer’s Murder Trial Killed

By Associated Press
October 6, 2019 03:10 AM
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo, victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant…
Joshua Brown, left, a neighbor of Botham Jean, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the apartments where he lives, Sept, 24, 2019, during the murder trial of former Police Officer Amber Guyger.

DALLAS - A witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor has been killed in a shooting, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing authorities.

The newspaper reported that authorities said Joshua Brown, who lived in the same apartment complex as Amber Guyger and Botham Jean, was shot and killed Friday in Dallas. Guyger was still in her police uniform after a long shift when, according to her trial testimony, she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own one floor below and shot him after pushing open his unlocked door and thinking he was a burglar.

Brown, 28, testified in Guyger’s trial about the September 2018 night that Jean was killed, saying he was in a hallway on the fourth floor, where he and Jean lived. He said he heard what sounded like “two people meeting by surprise” and then two gunshots.

Brown, who became emotional at times and used his T-shirt and tissue to wipe his tears, said he had met Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, for the first time earlier that day.

Guyger, 31, was fired from the department soon after the shooting. She was convicted Tuesday and sentenced the next day to 10 years in prison.

Friday night shooting

The newspaper did not cite authorities by name for confirmation of Brown’s death. A Dallas police spokesman Saturday would not confirm to The Associated Press that it was Brown who was shot Friday. He said the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office would determine the identification Sunday.

Police said in a news release that they responded to the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex that is not the one where Jean was killed. They said several witnesses flagged officers down when they arrived and directed them to an apartment parking lot where the man was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan speeding out of the parking lot, according to the police news release.

Attorney: We need answers

Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Jean family, said in a tweet Saturday that he spoke with Brown’s mother and that she is “devastated.”

“We all are,” Merritt said. “Joshua Brown was a key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers.”

In a statement he included with the tweet, he said authorities have not identified a suspect or determined a motive.

“Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family,” Merritt said in the statement.

Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus said Brown “bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn’t,” according to the newspaper.

“If we had more people like him, we would have a better world,” said Hermus, who was lead prosecutor in the case.

Related Stories

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger listens as friends, family and coworkers speak in her defense during the sentencing phase of her murder trial, in Dallas, Texas, Oct. 2, 2019.
USA
Dallas Cop Gets 10 Years in Prison for Killing Her Neighbor
A white female police officer has been sentenced for killing her black neighbor in his apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 19:52
Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger leaves the courtroom after a jury finds her guilty of murder of Botham Jean, in Dallas, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019.
USA
Texas Jury Convicts Ex-Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Neighbor
Amber Guyger, who said she fatally shot her unarmed, black neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own, was found guilty of murder
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 14:00
FILE - Demonstrators march in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 16, 2018, to protest the recent killings of two black men by police: Botham Jean and O'Shae Terry. On Friday, Amber Guyger, a former police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting death o
USA
Ex-Police Officer Charged With Murder in Shooting Unarmed Neighbor
A former police officer in Dallas, in the southwestern U.S. state of Texas, was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of her unarmed black neighbor. Amber Guyger, the police officer, said she entered Botham Jean’s apartment thinking it was hers. Jean lived on the fourth floor of the apartment complex, while Guyger lived directly below him on the third floor. Guyger, who is white, told investigators when Jean, appeared in the darkness, she opened…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 12/01/2018 - 03:29
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl