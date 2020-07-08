USA

Witness in Trump Impeachment Retiring from Army; Lawyer Blames President

By Associated Press
July 08, 2020 12:26 PM
National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2019.
FILE - National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2019.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the national security aide who played a central role in President Donald Trump's impeachment case, announced his retirement from the Army on Wednesday in a scathing statement that accused the president of running a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation." 

The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited." 

"Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers," read the statement, first obtained by CNN. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Trump in February ousted Vindman from his White House job just two days after his acquittal by the Senate. Vindman's lawyer said his client had been told to leave in retaliation for "telling the truth." 

Vindman had testified that he didn't think it was "proper" for Trump to "demand that a foreign government investigate" former Vice President Joe Biden and his son's dealings with the energy company Burisma in Ukraine. 

