USA

Woman Pleads Guilty in Alabama to Financing Terror

By Associated Press
September 13, 2019 07:06 PM
Protesters carry Al-Qaida flags during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria, March 11, 2016.
FILE - Protesters carry Al-Qaida flags during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria, March 11, 2016.

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. - A woman accused of trying to help al-Qaida has pleaded guilty in Alabama to a charge of concealing terrorism financing.

Federal prosecutors say Alaa Mohd Abusaad entered the plea Friday during a hearing in federal court in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities arrested the one-time University of Alabama student last year. Court documents show Abusaad communicated over messaging programs with a person she didn’t know was an undercover FBI employee.

A statement from prosecutors shows she gave instructions on how to send money to the mujahedeen and included the comment: “You can’t have war without weapons.” Authorities say she also put the FBI in touch with someone who could get money to al-Qaida.

A criminal information against the woman was filed Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
 

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin talks to Financial Action Task Force President Marshall Billingslea as they pose for the official photo at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 21, 2018.
Extremism Watch
Watchdogs Press Pakistan on Terror Financing
A delegation from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial watchdog monitoring terror financing and money laundering, has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with what it called inadequate measures Pakistan has taken to curb terror financing and fix anti-money-laundering laws.The nine-member delegation of the Asia Pacific Group (APG), an FATF entity that overlooks Asian countries, concluded its 12-day visit to Pakistan on Friday after meeting officials from…
Madeeha Anwar
By Madeeha Anwar
Sat, 10/20/2018 - 21:54
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Nov. 15, 2016.
USA
Justices Take Up Appeal in Terror Financing Case
The Supreme Court says it will decide whether Jordan-based Arab Bank can be liable for claims that it helped finance terror attacks in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. The justices agreed Monday to hear an appeal from victims and their families seeking damages for attacks that took place between 1995 and 2005.   A federal appeals court in New York ruled that the bank was immune from such lawsuits.   The victims and their relatives…
People gather at the makeshift memorial July 18, 2016, after a minute of silence on the famed Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southern France, to honor the victims of an attack near the area where a truck mowed through revelers
Middle East
G-20 Aims to Crack Down on Terror Financing
World leaders gathered this week at the Group of 20 summit in Hangzhou, China, have set a six-month deadline on formulating a strategy to stop the flow of money that finances terrorist activities.Prompted by recent attacks in Europe, the delegates representing the world's biggest economies agreed to develop a new Consolidated Strategy of Combating Terrorist Financing by March 2017.A joint statement released by the group called for methods to crack down on the financial…
Default Author Profile
By Saibal Dasgupta
Tue, 09/06/2016 - 12:53
Default Content Teaser
Archive
US Official: Saudis Must do More to Curb Terror Financing
A Bush administration official is calling on Saudi Arabia to do more to crack down on terrorism financing.  He made the comments before a Senate panel. In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the Treasury Department, Stuart Levey, said the United States remains concerned that Saudi money is funding terrorism abroad. "Undoubtedly some of that money is going to Iraq, and it is going to…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019