USA

Woman Who Accused New York Governor Cuomo of Groping Her Files Criminal Complaint – New York Post

By Reuters
August 06, 2021 01:23 PM
In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre…
Andrew Cuomo, who has been holed up with advisers at the governor's mansion since the report's release, could not be immediately reached for comment.

NEW YORK - A woman who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County sheriff's department, the New York Post reported Friday.
 
The woman, whose name has not been made public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that in one incident Cuomo groped her breast.
 
She was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo, a Democrat, who is resisting widespread calls, including from U.S. President Joe Biden, to resign, and faces impeachment by state lawmakers.
 
The executive assistant told investigators that Cuomo called her to the mansion in November 2020, led her into a room, closed the door, slid his hand under her blouse and cupped her breast over her bra, according to the investigators' report, released on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
 
There was no immediate response for a request for comment from the sheriff's office. Cuomo, who has been holed up with advisers at the governor's mansion since the report's release, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Related Stories

In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre…
US Politics
President Biden Calls on New York Governor Cuomo to Resign
State investigation finds the governor sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 06:23 PM
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo…
USA
New York Governor Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Report Finds
Report released by the New York state attorney general said Cuomo allegedly targeted 11 current and former employees of the state government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 01:26 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Woman Who Accused New York Governor Cuomo of Groping Her Files Criminal Complaint – New York Post

In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre…
USA

For Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the Eviction Fight Is Personal

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., cries after it was announced that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction…
Economy & Business

US Employers Add 943,000 Jobs in July, Beating Expectations

A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick…
East Asia Pacific

Japan Marks Hiroshima Bomb Anniversary with Low-key Ceremonies

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a protective face mask, places a wreath on the cenotaph for the victims on the 76th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing in Hiroshima, Japan, August 6, 2021.
USA

Recreation at Risk as Lake Powell in US Dips to Historic Low

Bill Schneider stands near Antelope Point's public launch ramp off Lake Powell, which closed to houseboats as early as October…