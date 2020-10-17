USA

Women March in Cities Across US Amid Pandemic

By VOA News
Updated October 17, 2020 03:05 PM
Demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis…
Demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Oct. 17, 2020.

The Women’s March returned Saturday to Washington and other U.S. cities with the intent of encouraging Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office and to protest the Supreme Court nomination of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett following the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A counterprotest organized by a conservative women’s group also is taking place Saturday at the Supreme Court. The Independent Women’s Forum plans an “I’m With Her” rally in support of Barrett’s confirmation.

“It’s not just enough to say we are going to stop Trump," Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary said at the beginning of the Washington rally. “It’s more to say that we’ll have to fulfill the promise of this country to all of us. And it’s up to each one of us to inaugurate ourselves, to bring that future to bear. Allow it!”

According to a permit issued by the National Park Service, organizers expected between 6,000 and 10,000 people to gather on Freedom Plaza in Washington for a midday rally, followed by a march to the Supreme Court and ending with a text-banking telethon. March organizers said the goal of the text telethon was to send 5 million text messages encouraging people to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

People take part in a Power Together Women's March Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Dozens of Women's March rallies…
People take part in a Power Together Women's March, Oct. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Dozens of women's rallies were planned across the U.S. to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.

The Women’s March organizers said they were encouraging mask wearing and social distancing because of the pandemic. They also said they were discouraging attendance by people who live in coronavirus hot spots and were asking people around the country to join in local marches instead of traveling long distances.

Hundreds of similar rallies and events were taking place Saturday throughout the country, with some taking place virtually or via car caravan because of the pandemic. One march was also being held at Cornell University in New York state, where Ginsburg attended college.

The march came as Senate Republicans planned to begin voting next week on the confirmation of Barrett, who if confirmed would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats have expressed concern that Barrett could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling upholding a woman’s right to an abortion.

The first women’s march was held in 2017, when millions of people rallied to protest the inauguration of Trump. Subsequent marches have since focused on electing more women to local, state and national offices.

Related Stories

Women in Afghan Security Forces Fear Job Loss Amid Peace Talks
00:02:06
Extremism Watch
Women in Afghan Security Forces Fear Job Loss Amid Peace Talks
Women are concerned about their futures if the Taliban return to power
Default Author Profile
By Samsama Sirat
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 08:33 PM
Women on Pine Ridge Reservation Create girl Societies Where Girls Can Learn About Their Culture and Acquire Useful Life Skills
00:05:02
USA
Women on Pine Ridge Reservation Create Girl Societies
Women of the Lakota tribe are taking their lives and their future into their own hands, offering the young generation of women new opportunities
Victoria Kupchinetsky
By Victoria Kupchinetsky
Sun, 10/11/2020 - 03:14 PM
Women's rights supporters said it's time for the new administration of President Lazarus Chakwera's to start recognizing women. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawi Women Protest Gender Imbalance in Public Service Appointments
Protesters accused President Lazarus Chakwera of failing to fulfill the Gender Equality Act, which requires 60-40 representation
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 03:14 PM
Alcoholic beverages
USA
US Women Are Drinking More Than Ever
Women’s drinking has increased during the pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 10/04/2020 - 03:12 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Muslim Americans Could Determine Whether Trump or Biden Wins Michigan

2020 USA Votes

Biden Raises More Funds Than Trump in September

FILE - Signs for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump mark neighboring properties in a middle-class neighborhood of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2020.
Europe

US Condemns Turkey for Testing Russian-Made S-400 Missile

FILE PHOTO: A new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system is shown after its stationing at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia
South & Central Asia

Concerns Mount as US Seen Downplaying Al-Qaida Threat in Afghanistan

FILE - This undated photo released by the Army Times March 5, 2002, shows smoke rising from Taliban and al-Qaida positions in the hills of Sirkankel, Afghanistan, after heavy U.S. bombing.
USA

Women March in Cities Across US Amid Pandemic

Demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis…