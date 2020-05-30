USA

World Reacts with Anger, Dismay to US Man’s Death

By VOA News
May 30, 2020 11:13 PM
Police move toward a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of…
Police move toward a protester after curfew May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests were held in several cities around the world Saturday, in seeming solidarity with demonstrators in the U.S. over the death of an African American man while in police custody earlier this week.

The U.S. embassies in several countries drew protesters, angered by the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd died after a white police office kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. The incident was videotaped, and Floyd could be heard pleading several times, “I can’t breathe.”

In Berlin Saturday, thousands of Germans gathered outside the U.S. Embassy, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” according to Forbes.

A protest about racism in general drew thousands Saturday in Toronto, Forbes reported.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, referring to Floyd’s death, said in an article in The Washington Post, “Racism is real. It’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada. … We know people are facing systemic discrimination, unconscious bias and anti-black racism every day.”

In Mexico City on Saturday, drawings and flowers in support of Floyd were attached to a fence near the U.S. Embassy, according to social media posts.

On Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet also condemned the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death, which she said was the latest “in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by U.S. police officers and members of the public.”

“I am dismayed to have to add George Floyd’s name to that of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and many other unarmed African Americans who have died over the years at the hands of the police — as well as people such as Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin who were killed by armed members of the public,” she said.

Tibet’s spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said he had seen the video of Floyd lying on the ground with a policeman’s knee on his neck.

"Because of this discrimination, racism on the basis of race, such things are done," he said during a webcast on compassion Friday. "We see in the news channels, the media, about discrimination on the basis of color or religion these days, and then there is killing due to that, and then there are some who even take it as a pride to be able to kill somebody."

The African Union Commission on Friday issued a strongly worded rare public statement on the domestic events in the United States.

In the statement, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, "strongly condemns" police conduct in the Floyd case and extended his "deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

VOA’s Cindy Saine contributed to this report. 

Related Stories

State patrol clears an area after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of…
USA
Minnesota Governor, 10 Others Call Up National Guard Troops to Quell Protests
Officials expect fifth night of protests in Minneapolis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 21:04
Protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Los Angeles
USA
Protests Continue After Night of Violence in California
Windows were smashed, stores robbed and fires set in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, where more than 500 were arrested during an hours-long rampage through downtown Friday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 17:58
A protester runs past burning cars and buildings on Chicago Avenue, May 30, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
USA
Retreat or Deploy? Police Try to Balance Protest Response
Wide range of responses exacerbated tensions with the protesters in several locations and brought global attention to the tactics that American police use during riots
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 15:49
Demonstrators march in Oakland, Calif. protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020.
USA
Protesters March Through Iowa Capital After Melee
Live video from WHO-TV showed dozens of people marching in Iowa's capital chanting slogans such as, 'I Can't Breathe' and 'No Justice, No Peace'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 15:29
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

World Reacts with Anger, Dismay to US Man’s Death

Police move toward a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of…
USA

A Timeline of US Race Riots Since 1965

FILE - Demonstrators protest the verdict in the Rodney King beating case in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, April 29, 1992, in Los Angeles.
USA

Minnesota Governor, 10 Others Call Up National Guard Troops to Quell Protests

State patrol clears an area after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of…
USA

Trump Calls for Delay in G-7 Meeting, Seeks Expansion

President Donald Trump takes questions during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz,…
USA

On Racism, Nike Says, ‘Don’t Do It’

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/20/20 A view of Nike Store during the coronavirus pandemic on May 20, 2020 in 5th Ave…