USA

World Series Champion Washington Nationals Visit White House

By VOA News
November 4, 2019 04:24 PM
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, center, speaks as First Lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, react at the White House, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, center, speaks as First Lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, react at the White House, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington.

Fresh off their baseball World Series win and a victory parade through the U.S. capital city, the Washington Nationals visited the White House Monday, where they were welcomed by President Donald Trump.

"America fell in love with Nats baseball. They just fell in love with Nats baseball. That's all they wanted to talk about," Trump said. "That and impeachment. I like Nats baseball much more."

Members of the team, wearing suits, were introduced to the crowd gathered on the North Lawn as the children's song "Baby Shark" was played by the Marine band. The song was originally used earlier this season as a walk-up song by outfielder Gerardo Parra. The home crowd began joining in and other National players started making "baby shark" motions with their fingers or arms after getting on base.

Trump paid tribute to many of the players and invited some to speak to the crowd, including pitcher Max Scherzer, outfielder Juan Soto and catcher Kurt Suzuki, who donned a "Make America Great Again" hat when he got to the podium.

Members of the Washington Nationals gather during an event with President Donald Trump to honor the 2019 World Series champion Nationals baseball team at the White House, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington.
Members of the Washington Nationals gather during an event with President Donald Trump to honor the 2019 World Series champion Nationals baseball team at the White House, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington.

At least one player declined the invitation to the White House ahead of Monday's event.  Relief pitcher Sean Doolittle told the Washington Post, “There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country."   

Also absent was one of the team's best players, third baseman Anthony Rendon.

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 last Wednesday in the deciding seventh game of the World Series to claim their first Major League Baseball championship in franchise history.

The series made history in an odd way with the visiting team winning each of the seven games. Washington won games one, two, six and seven in Houston, while Houston won games three, four and five in Washington.

 

Related Stories

Fans cheer as Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman holds up the World Series trophy during a parade to celebrate…
Arts & Culture
Nationals Fans Hail World Series Champions
Nation's capital marks its first World Series victory since 1924
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 20:53
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30,…
Arts & Culture
Nationals Top Astros to Win First World Series
Washington overcame a two-run deficit in the 7th inning of Game 7 to win the first title in franchise history
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 01:22
Default Content Teaser
USA
Why Do They Call It 'The World Series?'
Here's where the American baseball championship got its name
Default Author Profile
By Marcus Harton
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 10:03
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

World Series Champion Washington Nationals Visit White House

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, center, speaks as First Lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, react at the White House, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington.
USA

US Warns Iran on Use of More Advanced Centrifuges

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the head of the organization Ali…
Africa

US Helps Senegal Defend Against Sahel Extremists

Brian Hook (R), US SpaBrian Hook (R), U.S. Special Representative for Iran, and Ambassador Nathan Sales (L), State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, speak during a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, April 8, 2019. ecial Representative for Iran, and Ambassador Nathan Sales (L), State Department Coordinator for…
USA

Trump: Written Answers from Whistleblower Unacceptable

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo…
East Asia Pacific

Most ASEAN Leaders No-Shows in Meeting with Trump's Proxy

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, second left, with ASEAN leaders, from left, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun…