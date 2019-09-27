USA

Yellowstone Gets First Female Chief Ranger

By VOA News
September 27, 2019 12:07 AM
Sarah Davis, a 20-year National Park Service veteran, has been chosen as the new chief of Resource and Visitor Protection at Yellowstone Nationals Park. Davis will be the park’s 18th chief ranger in the more than 100 years it has been managed by the NPS.
Yellowstone, America’s first national park, has added another first.

The National Park Service has named Sarah Davis to be Yellowstone’s first female chief ranger in the park’s more than 100-year history.

Davis, whose official title is Chief of Resource and Visitor Protection, will begin her new job in December.

The North Carolina native is a 20 year veteran of the National Park Service.

Davis will supervise 275 staff members, responsible for everything from collecting park fees to law enforcement and emergency services as well as conducting search and rescue operations.

