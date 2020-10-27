USA

Zeta Weakens After Crossing Yucatan, But Expected to Strengthen Again

By VOA News
October 27, 2020 04:27 PM
A billboard lays on the ground, toppled by Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2020.
A billboard lays on the ground, toppled by Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2020.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Zeta – now a tropical storm - has moved off the northern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and is likely to restrengthen into a hurricane as it moves out over the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday.  

In its latest report, the hurricane center says Zeta’s maximum sustained winds are at about 100 kilometers per hour (kph), just below hurricane strength. Forecasters expect the storm to move out over the warm waters of the gulf, strengthen later Tuesday, then pick speed as it moves towards the southeastern U.S. coast.

The forecasters say on its current trajectory, Zeta will likely come ashore in eastern Louisiana or western Mississippi late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is likely to be a category one hurricane by the time it strikes the coast.  

If Zeta does come ashore in Louisiana, it will be the third major storm to hit the state this year, following Hurricane Laura in August and Delta earlier this month. The state has spent a cumulative total of at least three weeks in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast zone for a possible hurricane this season.  

A woman waits for clients outside a supermarket with its windows covered with plywood as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun,…
Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula 
Hurricane Zeta pounds Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula with strong winds and heavy rains   

Zeta is the 11th hurricane and record-tying 27th named storm to form this season.  

With more than four weeks left in the season, the record may fall. It is only the second time the hurricane center has gone this deep into the Greek alphabet to select names for a storm. The previous Zeta was in 2005 and marked the last storm of that season.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Zeta Weakens After Crossing Yucatan, But Expected to Strengthen Again

A billboard lays on the ground, toppled by Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2020.
USA

FCC Proposes New Rules for Foreign-Sponsored Broadcasts

FILE - The entrance to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) building is seen in Washington, June 19, 2015.
2020 USA Votes

With US Election a Week Away, Trump and Biden Campaign in Contested States

President Donald Trump gestures at the conclusion of a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Oct. 26, 2020.
USA

Amy Coney Barrett Formally Sworn In as US Supreme Court Justice

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the judicial oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
USA

Judge: US Can't Replace Trump in Columnist's Slander Suit

E. Jean Carroll, who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse.