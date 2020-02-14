USA

Zuckerberg Accepts That Facebook May Have to Pay More Taxes

By Associated Press
February 14, 2020 12:21 PM
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in New York.
German police officers stand in front of the Bayerischer Hot hotel on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 14, 2020.

LONDON - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to throw his support behind international reforms that would require Silicon Valley tech giants to pay more tax in Europe.
    
The billionaire social network founder is due to meet members of the European Union's executive Commission in Brussels and speak at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
    
Zuckerberg is expected to tell the conference on Saturday that he's backing plans for digital tax reform on a global scale proposed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
    
According to an excerpt of his speech provided in advance, Zuckerberg will say, “I understand that there's frustration about how tech companies are taxed in Europe.”
    
Zuckerberg will tell the conference that he's glad that that the OECD is looking at tax reform, which Facebook also wants.
“And we accept that may mean we have to pay more tax and pay it in different places under a new framework,” Zuckerberg will reportedly say.
    
The OECD plans would require digital and internet companies, including social media platforms, to pay more tax in countries where they have significant consumer-facing activities and generate profits.
    
The current system for taxing multinationals is based on where they are physically located, which sees internet companies such as Facebook pay the majority of their tax in the United States.
    
The situation is even more complicated in the European Union, where multinationals largely pay taxes on business done across the region in the one country that serves as their EU base, often a low-tax haven.
    
Tech companies have faced criticism for not paying enough tax in come countries. The U.S., meanwhile, has criticized the OECD plans, arguing they discriminate against big Silicon Valley companies.

Related Stories

FILE - A green wireframe covers a woman's lower face during the creation of a synthetic facial reanimation video, known alternatively as a deepfake, in London, Britain, Feb. 12, 2019.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Facebook Bans Deepfakes in Fight Against Online Manipulation
Social media giant says it's beefing up its policies to remove videos duping people into believing that subjects are saying things they didn't actually say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 09:22
FILE - A Facebook address sign is seen at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
US Politics
Facebook Again Refuses to Ban Political Ads, Even False Ones
Instead, Facebook said it will offer users slightly more control over how many political ads they see and make its online library of political ads easier to use
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 11:21
FILE - A woman holds a smartphone with the icons for the social networking apps, including Facebook, in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2018.
Europe
Facebook Removes Accounts in Russia, Iran With Alleged Intelligence Links
Calling the behavior 'coordinated' and 'inauthentic,' Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said both operations were acting on 'behalf of a government or foreign actor'
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 13:10
FILE - A man logs on to Facebook on his laptop at a restaurant in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 4, 2018.
The Americas
Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6M for Improper Sharing of User Data
Government agency says it had found that data from 443,000 Facebook users was made available to developers of an app called 'thisisyourdigitallife'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 11:51
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Zuckerberg Accepts That Facebook May Have to Pay More Taxes

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in New York.
USA

Esper Defends Shifting Defense Funds for Trump's Border Wall

U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance…
Africa

Pompeo to Discuss Trade, Security on Senegal Visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan arrive at Munich International Airport, Germany Feb. 13, 2020.
USA

Florida 'Red Flag' Gun Law Used 3,500 Times Since Parkland

FILE - Attendees hold up their candles at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, Feb. 15, 2018.
USA

Trump Ignores AG Barr's Request to Stop Tweeting About DOJ

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office