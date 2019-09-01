What happens when POTUS calls a foreign leader?
President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has roiled Washington. VOA has spoken with several former senior NSC officials to understand how the White House conducts these calls.
By William Gallo | VOA News
THE PREPARATION
Ahead of the phone call, National Security Council staff prepare a briefing, including talking points, for the president.
A regional or country-specific NSC department prepares the briefing.
Other relevant NSC department heads review it.
The National Security Advisor approves the briefing.
Typically, the night before the call, the president studies the briefing and directs any questions to the National Security Advisor.
The distribution
A senior NSC director then determines which senior White House staff and Cabinet members should be able to access the info.
Those agency heads will distribute it within their organizations as needed.
How many people will see the transcripts?
Inside the White House, only 10-20 people would have access to the transcript. If senior leaders at other agencies are included, the number can climb to as high as 50 or more.
A version of this graphic was originally published in September 2017.