2020 USA Votes

3 DNC Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 After Screening

By Associated Press
August 07, 2020 11:47 AM
The Wisconsin Center is seen Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Center is seen Aug. 5, 2020, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the event's organizers.  

Daily screening for people working at the Wisconsin Center began last week in preparation for the Aug. 17-20 convention. Organizers wanted to identify positive cases before the workers entered the venue and were around others.  

"In consultation with public health officials and experts, the Democratic National Convention Committee has implemented stringent health and safety protocols — including daily testing for anyone accessing the convention complex and contact tracing," convention organizers said Thursday, the  Journal Sentinel reported. 

Staff at the Wisconsin Center "followed the guidelines set forth by our client regarding daily health screens," the center district said in a statement.  

"The Wisconsin Center has followed all of the guidelines established for everyone entering the building," the statement said. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the convention is the top priority of the client and the venue alike." 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Milwaukee's skyline is seen along Lake Michigan, Feb. 8, 2019. Democrats selected the Wisconsin city to host their 2020 national convention at which the party's standard-bearer will accept the presidential nomination.
2020 USA Votes
US Democratic National Convention to Require Masks, Distancing
Organizers release details of coronavirus safety plan three weeks before Aug. 17 start of four-day event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 12:58
President Donald Trump gestures towards a graphic on the coronavirus outbreak as he speaks during a news conference
2020 USA Votes
Trump Cancels Republican Party Convention in Florida
Due to state's coronavirus surge, president declares 'it is not the right time' to hold a big political event
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 17:55
FILE - people stand outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington.
US Politics
Democrats Thwart Hacking Attempt on DNC Voter Database
The U.S. Democratic National Committee has notified the FBI that it had thwarted a hacking attempt on its voter database. Bob Lord, the DNC's chief security officer, briefed the leaders of state parties on the attempt at a meeting Wednesday in Chicago. "This attempt is further proof that there are constant threats as we head into midterm elections, and we must remain vigilant in order to prevent future attacks,'' Lord said in a statement.The attack was…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:15
FILE - people stand outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington.
US Politics
DNC Lawsuit Blames Election Loss on Trump-Russia Alliance
The Democratic National Committee on Friday sued President Donald Trump's campaign, Trump's son, his son-in-law, the Russian Federation and Wikileaks, saying they conspired to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election by breaking into DNC computers and stealing tens of thousands of emails and documents. The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court sought unspecified damages and an order to prevent further interference with DNC computer systems.   …
AP logo
By
Associated Press