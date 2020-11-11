2020 USA Votes

Biden Meets with His Presidential Transition Advisers

By Ken Bredemeier
November 11, 2020 12:16 PM
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov. 11, 2020.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov. 11, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with his transition advisers as he continues to plan for taking control of the American government when he is inaugurated on January 20.

The projected winner of the November 3 election, Biden has named an array of advisers to look at the operations of agencies throughout the government. He said Tuesday he could announce some key appointments before the annual Thanksgiving holiday on November 26.

FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden watches during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.
What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US
It's the title borne by the winning candidate for the period between him or her prevailing in a presidential election and being sworn into office

President Donald Trump has not conceded his apparent loss to Biden in last week’s national election and has filed numerous lawsuits contesting the outcome in key battleground states.

With scant evidence so far, Trump has claimed that voting and vote-counting irregularities cost him the election. He is seeking to overturn Biden’s victory and claim a second four-year term in the White House.

So far, however, judges have dismissed all the Trump lawsuits, with more yet to be considered. Election analysts interviewed by VOA and other news organizations say they do not think Biden’s claim to victory will be reversed. 

A sign hangs in front of an American flag, as a handful of supporters of President Donald Trump continue to protest outside the…
Trump’s Legal Challenge to Biden Win Seen as Uphill Battle
The Trump campaign’s 105-page complaint advances an untested legal theory about voting by mail while rehashing previous arguments and offering little new evidence of fraud, experts say

According to unofficial vote counts, Biden has won more than the 270-vote majority in the Electoral College that determines the outcome of U.S. presidential contests. He is ahead in the vote count in two more states, Georgia and Arizona, that could ultimately give him a 306-232 advantage in the Electoral College, where the most populous states have the most votes.

Biden’s possible final Electoral College tally is the same total as in 2016, when Trump came out on top, unexpectedly defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Leaders of U.S. allies in Europe, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have called Biden to congratulate him, ignoring Trump’s contention that he will yet win.

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta, Georgia.
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden’s list of transition advisers is long, filled with names of experts familiar with the issues that he will face early in his administration.

Kathleen Hicks, senior vice president and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, is heading the review of Defense Department operations.

At the State Department, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a former assistant secretary of state for African affairs, is leading the review. Don Graves, an executive at KeyBank, is looking at Treasury Department operations, while Martha Gimbel, the senior manager of economic research at Schmidt Futures, is studying the Council of Economic Advisers.

While Biden continues discussions at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Trump on Wednesday participated in a Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington. It was Trump’s first public event since last Thursday, when he leveled a string of unfounded allegations about widespread election fraud.

President Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2020.
President Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2020.

Trump has continued his barrage of complaints about the election outcome on Twitter, posting the comments of Republicans supporting his claims that he was cheated out of winning.

But a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday showed that nearly 80% of Americans, including half of Republicans, say Biden is the rightful winner.

Meanwhile, Biden told reporters at a Tuesday news conference that Republican leaders, most of whom have not acknowledged his victory, are “mildly intimidated by the sitting president.”

Biden said Trump’s refusal to concede is “an embarrassment, quite frankly. How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy."

Even though the Electoral College vote is determinative in U.S. presidential elections, Biden is leading Trump by 3.2 percentage points and more than 5 million votes in the national popular vote count as final votes are tabulated.

 

Related Stories

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden adjusts his face mask after delivering remarks about health care and the Affordable Care Act.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Deems Trump's Refusal to Concede Election Loss 'Embarrassment'
Presumptive US president brushes aside concern over lack of transition cooperation from Trump administration
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 07:57 PM
A sign hangs in front of an American flag, as a handful of supporters of President Donald Trump continue to protest outside the…
2020 USA Votes
Trump’s Legal Challenge to Biden Win Seen as Uphill Battle
The Trump campaign’s 105-page complaint advances an untested legal theory about voting by mail while rehashing previous arguments and offering little new evidence of fraud, experts say
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 07:47 PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the State Department in Washington. …
2020 USA Votes
Despite Biden Lead, Pompeo Predicts Second Trump Administration
Asked if the US State Department will cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, Pompeo says President Trump’s legal challenges must be given time to play out
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 05:13 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door meeting where the Republican…
2020 USA Votes
Top Republicans Line Up Behind Trump Challenge to Biden Victory
US leader claims lawsuits alleging voting and vote-counting fraud will overturn his election loss, but widespread wrongdoing has yet to emerge
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 02:50 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Meets with His Presidential Transition Advisers

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov. 11, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

For Some Latino Voters, Trump's Appeal Helped Keep Election Close

A supporter wearing a "Latinos for Trump" T-shirt attends U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey,…

Trump, Republicans Rebuff Transition Process

Trump, Republicans Rebuff Transition Process
2020 USA Votes

Biden Deems Trump's Refusal to Concede Election Loss 'Embarrassment'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden adjusts his face mask after delivering remarks about health care and the Affordable Care Act.
2020 USA Votes

Trump’s Legal Challenge to Biden Win Seen as Uphill Battle

A sign hangs in front of an American flag, as a handful of supporters of President Donald Trump continue to protest outside the…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.