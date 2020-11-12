2020 USA Votes

Biden Works on Transition to Power 

By VOA News
Updated November 12, 2020 02:35 PM
WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden continued to work on his transition to power Thursday after naming a longtime aide, Ron Klain, to be his White House chief of staff.    

Klain previously served as Biden’s vice-presidential chief of staff during the administration of President Barack Obama, and was the official whom Obama put in charge of the U.S. response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014.     

“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday night.     

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014 file photo, Ebola coordinator Ron Klain listens as President Barack Obama speaks to the media about the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

Klain called the new appointment “the honor of a lifetime.”  

Klain’s appointment was the first and one of the most important for Biden, with the appointment of Cabinet members likely in the coming weeks.     

The president-elect met again Thursday with his transition advisers, who include experts familiar with issues he will face early in his administration, as he plans for taking control of the U.S. government after being inaugurated on January 20.  

Biden’s transition to power has been complicated by President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede. Trump continues to pursue legal claims, with scant evidence, that voting and vote-count irregularities cheated him out of winning.

No plans to concede yet

The CNN television network reported that Trump would not concede the election before a recount of the vote is completed in the southern state of Georgia, which officials hope to finish by November 20. Biden is ahead in the state by 14,000 votes.

A growing number of Republican lawmakers have acknowledged Biden's victory, but most have stayed quiet or urged Trump to continue his uphill legal fight to claim a second four-year term. Ohio's Republican governor, Mike DeWine, and veteran Republican political adviser Karl Rove both said Thursday that Biden had won the election.    

Unofficial vote counts in the country’s 50 states show that Biden has more than the 270 votes needed for a majority in the 538-member Electoral College that determines the winners of U.S. presidential elections. So far, Trump has lost all his legal challenges affecting the outcome. Numerous cases have yet to be considered by judges, but election analysts in the U.S. say they do not expect Biden’s victory to be reversed.     

Trump has blocked federal agencies from cooperating with Biden’s transition advisers. But transition team members have been talking with recently departed officials and other experts familiar with crucial defense, national security, health care and environmental issues and more to set the course for the early weeks of the prospective Biden administration.    

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2020.

Out of public view

Other than a brief appearance Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the annual Veterans Day holiday in the U.S. and two golf outings last weekend, Trump has stayed out of public view, He has, however, frequently commented on Twitter that he yet will win his fight for re-election. 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the "Fox & Friends" show Thursday that the president is “letting this litigation play out, letting his lawyers take the lead on this, while he stays hard at work for the American people on COVID and other matters.”  

“But you will be hearing from the president,” McEnany said. “You hear from him on Twitter. You’ll be hearing from him at the right moment.” 

In addition to Georgia, the outcome still has not been called definitively in the western state of Arizona, where Biden leads by nearly 12,000 votes.

If Biden wins both states, it would give him a 306-232 advantage in the Electoral College, where the most populous states have the most votes. Biden’s possible final Electoral College tally is the same total as in 2016, when Trump came out on top, unexpectedly defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.