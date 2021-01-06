2020 USA Votes

Facebook, YouTube Pull Trump Video; Twitter Locks Trump Account

By Reuters
January 06, 2021 08:47 PM
Trump supporters left a flag outside the Capitol, Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to…
Trump supporters left a flag outside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Facebook and Alphabet’s YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the election was fraudulent as he told supporters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home.

Twitter restricted users from retweeting the video "due to a risk of violence," as hundreds of protesters sought to force Congress to undo the president's election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Twitter restricted a later tweet from Trump that again falsely alleged he had won the election.

Later Wednesday night, Twitter locked the president’s account for 12 hours over "repeated and severe violations" of the social media platform's civic integrity rules and threatened permanent suspension.

Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen tweeted that it believed the video "contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," saying the action was part of "appropriate emergency measures."

Google-owned YouTube said the video violated its policy against content that alleges "widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election." YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo added the company does allow copies that include additional context.

Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation on their platforms around the election. Trump and his allies have continuously spread unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that have proliferated online.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Anti-Defamation League called for social media companies to suspend Trump's accounts, saying the events at the Capitol resulted from "fear and disinformation that has been spewed directly from the Oval Office."

Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos tweeted: "Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off. There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it."

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to researchers and public postings, violent rhetoric and advice on weaponry ramped up significantly in the past three weeks on many social media platforms as multiple groups planned rallies for Wednesday, including Trump supporters, white nationalists and enthusiasts of the wide-ranging conspiracy theory QAnon.

Related Stories

Supporters of President Donald Trump ride in the back of a truck oustside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, Jan…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Supporters Swarm Statehouses Across US; Some Evacuated
Mob storms US Capitol
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:21 PM
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S…
US Politics
World Leaders Condemn Pro-Trump Riot at US Capitol
European officials express disbelief at the unprecedented scenes on Capitol Hill, side with President-elect Joe Biden
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 07:41 PM
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
US Politics
US Capitol Secure, Lawmakers to Return to Validate Biden Election
Trump supporters earlier stormed Capitol; protest declared a riot; one person killed 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 06:44 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
2020 USA Votes
US Capitol on Lockdown as Trump Protesters Breach Congress
Senate went into recess, vice president ushered out in middle of Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 03:12 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

US Lawmakers Recount Chaos on Capitol Hill

People are seen in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Urges Trump to Condemn Violence on Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Biden has called the…
2020 USA Votes

Facebook, YouTube Pull Trump Video; Twitter Locks Trump Account

Trump supporters left a flag outside the Capitol, Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Supporters Swarm Statehouses Across US; Some Evacuated

Supporters of President Donald Trump ride in the back of a truck oustside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, Jan…
US Politics

World Leaders Condemn Pro-Trump Riot at US Capitol

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.