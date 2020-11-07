Global Leaders React to Biden’s Projected US Presidential Win

Congratulations from leaders around the world poured in for Joe Biden after he was projected Saturday to become the next president of the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of the first to tweet his best wishes.

“Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to Twitter, noting “the US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she anticipated having a strong relationship with the new U.S. administration.

“I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden,” Merkel tweeted. “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also tweeted his congratulations, saying, “We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, “I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our Alliance & look forward to working closely with him. A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden, noting on Twitter, “As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, “Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region.”

From Africa, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted his congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying, “Ethiopia looks forward to working closely with you.”

Namibian President Hage Geingob said of Biden on Twitter, “During our struggle for freedom, we came to know him as a Senator who opposed apartheid in South Africa and the region. I look forward to working with @JoeBiden for stronger bilateral relations and multilateralism for a fairer world.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also tweeted his congratulations to Biden and Harris, saying, “We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation.”

From the Middle East, Jordan’s King Abdullah tweeted, “I look forward to working with you on further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the United States, in the interest of our shared objectives of peace, stability and prosperity.”

Iraqi President Barham Salih, in a tweet Saturday, called Biden “a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East.”