Protesters Gather, Damage Democratic Headquarters in Oregon

By Associated Press
January 20, 2021 10:14 PM
Protest after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon
The Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters is vandalized during a protest after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, in Portland, Oregon.

PORTLAND, ORE. - A group of protesters carrying anti-President Joe Biden and anti-police signs were marching Wednesday in Portland, Oregon, streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon, police said.

Some in the group of about 150 people smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols at the political party building. Multiple arrests were made in the area, police said. Some demonstrators carried a sign reading, "We don't want Biden, we want revenge!" in response to "police murders" and "imperialist wars."

Police said on Twitter that officers on bicycles had entered the crowd to contact someone with a weapon and to remove poles affixed to a banner that they thought could be used as a weapon.

Police said the crowd swarmed the officers and threw objects at the officers, who used a smoke canister to get away.

The group was one of at least four planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day, police said. A car caravan in the city celebrated the transition of presidential power and urged policy change, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Another group was gathering around 5 p.m. in Northeast Portland with speakers talking about police brutality.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

Mayor Ted Wheeler recently decried what he described as a segment of violent agitators who detract from the message of police accountability and should be subject to more severe punishment.

