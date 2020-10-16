Trump, Biden Return to Campaign Trail After Separate Town Hall Events

U.S. Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden return to the campaign trail Friday after sparring the night before in separate televised town hall events.



Trump and Biden visit three battleground states as the November 3 presidential election draws closer in an ongoing effort to capture support from voters, 18 million of whom have already cast ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.



Trump makes stops in Florida and Georgia, two southern states that are considered crucial to his chances of winning a second term in the White House. The president delivers remarks in Ft. Myers, Florida about protecting senior citizens before attending rallies in Ocala, Florida and Macon, Georgia.

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks with steelworkers during a backyard conversation in Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 9, 2020. On Oct. 16, 2020, Biden is due in Southfield and Detroit, Michigan.

Biden travels to Southfield, Michigan, for a speech on expanding access to affordable health care before attending an event in Detroit, Michigan, to urge voters to cast ballots before Election Day.



Most polls show Biden continues to lead in the race for the White House as he has for months. Trump hopes to gain ground on the campaign and in the next presidential debate that has been scheduled for Oct. 22.



Trump withdrew from the second presidential debate after organizers said it would be held virtually following the president’s coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month. Instead, he participated in a town hall format late Thursday in Miami, Florida. Biden took part in a separate town hall at the same time in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, has suspended campaign travel until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19. The Biden campaign said neither Harris nor Biden were exposed to the coronavirus.



WATCH: Mike O'Sullivan's report about the dueling town halls Thursday