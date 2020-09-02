2020 USA Votes

Trump, Biden Trade Barbs as President Visits Wisconsin

By VOA News
Updated September 02, 2020 09:00 AM
President Donald Trump talks to business owners, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
President Donald Trump talks to business owners, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump walked through parts of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday that were damaged last week in civil unrest that erupted after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back as officers tried to arrest him.  

“You have to be decisive, and you have to be tough, and you have to be strong, and you have to be willing to bring people in” to quell violence, the U.S. leader said in an exchange with law enforcement officers.

Later, at a sit-down discussion with law enforcement officials, Trump said, “You have anarchists and you have the looters and you have the rioters. You have all types. You have agitators.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate opposing Trump in the November election, has criticized Trump for failing to condemn all violence, including a shooter accused of killing two people and wounding another during protests against Blake’s shooting.

Watch: Trump, Biden Clash Over Violent Protests

Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said Trump’s trip to Kenosha featured only “self-centered divisiveness accompanied by zero solutions.”

“Trump failed once again to meet the moment, refusing to utter the words that Wisconsinites and Americans across the country needed to hear today from the president: a condemnation of violence of all kinds, no matter who commits it,” Bedingfield said in a late Tuesday statement.

Trump on Tuesday attacked “reckless, far-left politicians,” adding, “We must give far greater support to our law enforcement.”

Trump said that in Kenosha, “Violent mobs demolished or damaged at least 25 businesses, burned down public buildings and threw bricks at police officers, which your police officers won’t stand for.”

“And they didn’t stand for it,” Trump said. “These are not acts of peaceful protests but really domestic terror.”

Biden this week accused Trump of “rooting for chaos and violence” during the election season because he sees it as “a political lifeline.”  Bedingfield said the president did not address the multiple issues people in Kenosha and elsewhere in the country are dealing with right now.

“Kenosha is in pain, not only from the tragedy of senseless violence, but from the immense and avoidable suffering wrought by the Trump administration’s failed and reckless management of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic devastation that has followed,” Bedingfield said.  “We didn’t hear a word about a plan to finally control this crisis, which has taken the lives and livelihoods of millions of people across the country and throughout the state of Wisconsin.” 

Portland police make arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man…

 
Trump visited Kenosha, a 100,000-resident city on the shores of Lake Michigan, against the wishes of the city’s mayor and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who said it was too soon as police continue their investigation of the shooting of Blake on August 23. Family members say he was left partially paralyzed.

Trump did not meet with Blake’s family during his visit.

Evers, a Democrat, sent state National Guard troops to Kenosha and later accepted a White House offer of more federal law enforcement assistance. 

Authorities have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenage vigilante, with five felonies in connection with the shootings of three people at August 25 protests.  Rittenhouse claimed to be in Kenosha in order to protect businesses.   

 

Related Stories

A woman reacts at a vigil, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., August 28,…
Race in America
Protests Continue in Kenosha Over Police Shooting of Black Man
Mass rally organized by family of victim Jacob Blake and activists, as Trump announces he plans visit to Midwestern city
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 13:40
TV cameras set up outside the Lake County courthouse for the extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in…
USA
Teen Charged in Kenosha Killings Stalls Return to Wisconsin
A judge in Waukegan, Illinois, postponed a hearing on Kyle Rittenhouse's extradition to Wisconsin to Sept. 25
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 14:52
Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
Race in America
Antifa Protester Suspected of Killing Trump Supporter in Oregon
Left-wing protest movement has resorted to violence in the past in opposition to right-wing extremist groups but has stopped short of lethal tactics
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 06:28
Portland police make arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in…
US Politics
Trump, Biden Spar Over US Protest Violence
US leader ridicules Democratic opponent as ‘slow Joe,’ while Biden says president ‘has forfeited any moral leadership’
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 15:07
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Markey Defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Primary

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., waves while boarding his campaign bus at the conclusion of a campaign stop, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boston.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Leads Trump Across US, But Key Election States Remain Close

(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on March 4, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump(L) speaking to the media prior…
2020 USA Votes

US Justice Department Unveils Reforms for FBI Wiretap Applications

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,…
2020 USA Votes

Trump, Biden Trade Barbs as President Visits Wisconsin

President Donald Trump tours an area on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, damaged during demonstrations.

Biden, Trump Clash Over Violent Protests

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.