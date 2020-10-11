2020 USA Votes

Trump: ‘I Beat This Crazy, Horrible China Virus’ 

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated October 11, 2020 03:05 PM
President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - More than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump described himself Sunday as being “in very good shape” and said he was no longer taking any medication. 

“I beat this crazy, horrible China virus,” Trump said in a telephone interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” show. “It seems like I’m immune, maybe a long time, a short time, maybe a lifetime.” 

Trump said he had a “protective glow” after being treated with several medications during a four-day hospital stay and after returning to the White House last week. 

But he was not asked by interviewer Maria Bartiromo whether he has definitively tested negative for the virus that has now killed around 214,599 people in the United States and infected more than 7.7 million Americans. 

A short time after the television interview, Trump said on Twitter that he had received “A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday,” adding erroneously, “That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”

Twitter later said the tweet  “violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. “

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Saturday night that the president meets current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards “for the safe discontinuation of isolation” and “... by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.” 

Conley said Trump has been fever-free for “well over 24 hours” and after diagnostic tests, “there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.” 

But it is still not known when Trump last tested negative before his positive test was revealed in the wee hours of Oct. 2. Such information, which the White House has refused to disclose, would offer an indication of how long the president was contagious and what events he attended during that period.  

Trump said he “felt really good soon” after being injected with an experimental antibody cocktail that has yet to be approved by government researchers for use more generally on coronavirus patients.  

“Now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in his basement,” Trump said, disparaging opponent Joe Biden’s limited campaigning in months past from his home in Delaware before the Democratic former vice president more recently started campaigning in politically important states.  

Trump staged a White House political rally with supporters on Saturday and is planning large-scale rallies starting Monday in the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa. 

A crowd of President Donald Trump supporters gather on the South Lawn to listen to Trump speak, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.
A crowd of President Donald Trump supporters gather on the South Lawn to listen to Trump speak, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.

As he resumes campaigning, Trump is in a precarious political position, facing the prospect of becoming only the third U.S. president in the last four decades to lose election to a second term. 

According to aggregations of a wide range of national surveys, Biden has surged to a 10-percentage-point lead over Trump, although Biden’s edge is roughly half that in battleground states that are likely to decide the election.

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives to speak at United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Oct. 2, 2020.
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives to speak at United Food &amp; Commercial Workers Union Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Oct. 2, 2020.

One new poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News said Biden is ahead nationally among likely voters by a 54%-42% margin. 

The fivethirtyeight.com political web site said that its most recent 40,000 computerized simulations of the election show Biden winning 86 out of 100 times.   

  

