Understanding the US Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia

By Steve Redisch
December 12, 2020 02:58 AM
A young voter casts her ballot on Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2020.
FILE - A voter casts their ballot on Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 3, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Two key U.S. Senate races remain undecided from November’s general election. Both are in the southern state of Georgia, where President-elect Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992. The outcome of these runoff elections may determine how much Biden can accomplish with Congress once he is inaugurated as president.

What is a runoff election?

A runoff election is a second, or follow-up election, in which the top two vote-getters run against each other. Runoff elections occur when no candidate meets a certain threshold of votes to be declared the winner. Georgia election law requires a candidate to win a majority of votes (50%+1) to be elected to office. If no candidate wins a majority of votes, a runoff election of the top two candidates is held.

Has Georgia always used a runoff?

No. The runoff system was instituted in 1964 after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling that found Georgia’s election system violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because votes cast in small rural counties counted more heavily than votes cast in large urban jurisdictions. A 2007 U.S. Interior Department study said Georgia’s runoff system was proposed to “circumvent” the Black voting bloc.

Do other states use runoff elections?

Louisiana uses a runoff election system but holds no primary elections. All candidates for local, state and federal office, regardless of party affiliation, are on the same ballot in either October (odd-numbered years) or November (even-numbered years).

Who are the candidates in Georgia’s runoffs?

In one election, Republican Sen. David Perdue is running against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. Perdue narrowly missed reaching the majority threshold in November. The other election has Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. They received the most votes in a field of 20 candidates.

When will the runoff elections take place?

Both will be held Jan. 5, 2021.

What is at stake?

The outcome of these elections will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Currently, Republicans hold a 50-48 margin. If they win one of the two seats, they retain control of the 100-seat Senate. Democrats need to win both runoff elections to control the Senate because the U.S. vice president casts a vote in case of a tie. Democrat Kamala Harris will become vice president Jan. 20, 2021.

Why are two Senate seats being contested in the same state?

Perdue’s six-year term expires this year. Loeffler was selected by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson. Loeffler and Warnock are competing for the remaining two years of Isakson’s term.

What has happened in past runoff elections in Georgia?

Democrats last won a statewide runoff election in the state in 1988. Republicans have won the seven runoffs since then.

Steve Redisch

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.