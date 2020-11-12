2020 USA Votes

US President-Elect Joe Biden Talks with More World Leaders

November 12, 2020 11:26 AM
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has held additional congratulatory telephone calls with world leaders as he moves forward with preparations ahead of his inauguration January 20. The calls come as President Donald Trump refuses to concede following the November 3 election and challenges the results.

The Biden-Harris transition team says Biden spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during separate calls Wednesday, thanking them for their congratulations. The statement said the conversations covered climate change, COVID-19 and strengthening democracy.

Biden spoke earlier in the week with leaders from Britain, Canada France, Germany and Ireland, according to transition officials. NATO ally Turkey also reached out, according to reports.

Japan's prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, says he and President-elect Biden had a “meaningful conversation” about the importance of their countries' alliance and working together on mutually important issues, particularly regional security.

Suga told reporters in Tokyo he congratulated Biden and Kamala Harris as the first female vice president-elect. There was no mention of Trump’s refusal to concede.

The Japanese prime minister told Biden regional security is an increasingly important issue. "I said [to Biden] that the Japan-U.S. alliance, as the security environment around Japan is turning increasingly severe, is indispensable for the peace and prosperity not only for the region but also for international society, and we need to further strengthen it.”

He said Biden agreed, and told Suga he looked forward to strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and working together on achieving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

China has built and militarized man-made islands in the South China Sea and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea's key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China's claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

Suga said he and Biden agreed to meet as soon as possible. Suga was elected in September, replacing Shinzo Abe, who resigned for health reasons.

 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.