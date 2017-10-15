Scenes from Washington's IlluminAsia Festival

The Smithsonian Institution's Freer and Sackler museums of Asian art reopened Oct. 15, after being closed for renovations. The IlluminAsia Festival was a celebration of the reopening featuring art, food and performances.
Artsits Sita Sadeli (left) and “Superwaxx” stand on ladders for live mural painting. (Y. Jung/VOA)
Artist “Superwaxx” does a stylized portrait of Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami outside of the S. Dillon Ripley Center. (T. Hart/VOA)
This kolam display was at the entrance of the Enid A. Haupt Garden. The kolam is a traditional Indian art form drawn in the thresholds of home to symbolize scientific and philosophical patterns in the universe. (T. Hart/VOA)
Sunny Jain, frontman of Red Baraat, plays a dhol during the group’s performance in front of the reopened Freer and Sackler Galleries The dhol is a double-headed drum popular throughout India. (T. Hart/VOA)