Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Dies at 44

Ensa Cosby, the daughter of comedian Bill Cosby, has died from renal disease. She was 44.

"Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time,'' Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said Monday. He did not reveal any other details of Ensa Cosby's death Friday in Massachusetts.

Ensa Cosby was a fierce supporter of her father when he was accused of sexual assault in 2014.

"I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal," she wrote in a statement released along with her sister Erinn.

"How my father is being punished by a society that still believes black men rape white women but passes off 'boys will be boys' when white men are accused, and how the politics of our country prove my disgust. My father has been publicly lynched in the media,'' she said.

Bill Cosby has denied all sexual assault allegations against him.

Ensa Cosby largely stayed out of the public spotlight during her life, though she did appear in 1989 in a single episode of her father's popular sitcom, The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984-1992.

She is the second of Bill and Camille Cosby's five children to die. Their son, Ennis, was murdered at the age of 27 in 1997 during a failed robbery attempt.