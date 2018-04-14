Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

US, France and Britain Hit Syrian Chemical Facilities

The US. and its allies launched air strikes aimed at crippling Syria's chemical weapon capability.
Show more
A plane preparing to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this picture obtained on April 14, 2018 via social media.
1 A plane preparing to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this picture obtained on April 14, 2018 via social media.
Missile fire lights up the Damascus sky, April 14, 2018.
2 Missile fire lights up the Damascus sky, April 14, 2018.
Smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, April 14, 2018.
3 Smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, April 14, 2018.
Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. and its allies target different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, April 14, 2018.
4 Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. and its allies target different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, April 14, 2018.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG