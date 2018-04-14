Accessibility links
Middle East
US, France and Britain Hit Syrian Chemical Facilities
April 14, 2018 1:40 AM
The US. and its allies launched air strikes aimed at crippling Syria's chemical weapon capability.
1
A plane preparing to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this picture obtained on April 14, 2018 via social media.
2
Missile fire lights up the Damascus sky, April 14, 2018.
3
Smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, April 14, 2018.
4
Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. and its allies target different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, April 14, 2018.
More Middle East News
Trump: US, Allies Target Chemical Weapons
Iran’s Minimum Wage Increase Scorned as Too Low
Trump: US, Allies Launch Strike Against Syria's Chemical Weapons
US Holds Syria, Russia Accountable for Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma
Conservative Women Join Iran Water Protests
Recommended
