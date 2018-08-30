The Face of Congress

The current 115th Congress is the most racially and gender diverse in history, with more women serving in the Senate than ever before, according to data from Pew Research Center and Congressional Quarterly. Women and minorities each constitute just under 20 percent of all House and Senate members. But the percentage of female lawmakers is likely to increase substantially after the November midterm election. That’s because a record 200 female House nominees are headed for the general election, with many likely or certain to win, according to an analysis by the New York Times. Here is a look at the demographic makeup of the current House and Senate members who took office in early January 2017: