At Least 50 Die in Fighting for Yemen's Marib, Military Sources Say

At least 50 Huthi rebels and Yemeni pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military sources said Sunday.

Hundreds of people have died this month alone after the Iran-backed rebels renewed their assault on Marib, the government's last stronghold in the oil-rich north.

"In the past 48 hours, 43 Huthi fighters were killed mostly in coalition airstrikes" west of Marib, a military source told AFP, while another source said at least seven loyalists died in fighting.

About 400 people have been reported dead in clashes in September for Marib, following a lull in fighting in the region.

The Huthis initially escalated their efforts to seize Marib in February, hoping to seize control of the region's oil resources and strengthen their position in peace talks.