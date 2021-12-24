Celebrating the Holidays (VOA Connect Ep 206)

VOA – CONNECT

It’s a Wonderful Life

((Brian Rohan. Lead Character George Bailey/Jimmy Stewart impersonator))

George Bailey means selflessness. George Bailey means caring. George Bailey means love thy neighbor. I think George Bailey is the best of us.

Zuzu:

Daddy.

George Bailey:

Zuzu, Zuzu, my little ginger snap, how do you feel you?

Festive Lights

((Lucy))

I want COVID to be gone so we can go back to our normal lives.

Rebirth

((Joe Pachak, Artist and Rock Art Expert))

This year, I have decided to make two ravens embracing. I thought it was one of the most important things I'd ever seen.

Seneca Falls is celebrating the 75th anniversary of a beloved Christmas movie at its annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival.

Many believe that this small town was director Frank Capra’s inspiration for the movie’s setting, Bedford Falls.

The movie is about a man who lives in a small town who never really feels satisfied in his own community, and he doesn't realize how important he is.

George Bailey means selflessness. George Bailey means caring. George Bailey means love thy neighbor. I think George Bailey is the best of us.

Daddy.

Zuzu, Zuzu, my little ginger snap, how do you feel?

It's always relevant. You know. There are times like you know right now where we're trying to survive this pandemic,

and we've had a lot of loss and a lot of stress. And can identify with George Bailey and the wonderful message at the end where family and friends and everybody in town comes together to save him. And it's a beautiful message of hope.

I think it's a wonderful festival. It is great to see our downtown so busy and with so many out-of-town visitors, and everyone is very happy and glad to be here. And I think during this particular time, the message that the movie brings is more important than ever. And you feel that here in town.

This year, I think we're expecting better than 20,000 for the 75th anniversary festival. Personally, I'm very proud to live in Bedford Falls. The local population and the pride, the sense of pride in this has increased every year. You know there are still people who doubt and think maybe it's not true, but even those people like the idea. I mean who wouldn't want to live in Bedford Falls?

I was on the George Bailey Bridge. It must have been half 10, 11 o'clock last night. Nobody around. I decided to do a classic thing of leaning on the bridge. I lent over the bridge, looking into the water.

I felt some odd things on my nose and face. I thought, what on earth is that? I looked up, and it was snowing. Not much, but it was snowing. And for a Welshman coming to Seneca Falls, it's a wonderful life. That was the moment for me. I'm feeling emotional just now just thinking about it. The snow on the George Bailey Bridge, you couldn't write it. Absolutely amazing. Sorry. I'm tearing up now.

I believe that everyone can identify with George, so we have that opportunity to look at ourselves and realize that we too can make a difference. Daddy, teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.

Look, Daddy, teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.

That's right. That's right. Attaboy, Clarence. (singing)

New York City Lights

((Joe, Local Homeowner))

Well, I've been decorating my house for about 25 years since my son was about nine years old.

I've been coming to Dyker Heights. Well, this is my first time actually so he's actually taking me on a tour of Dyker Heights.

Yes and I’ve been here several years. My parents grew up in Brooklyn. So, everybody knows about it from the surrounding area.

((Megan))

Brian was just telling me about a house that you can see from space, so we're on the hunt to find that house that you can see from space.

((Brian))

((Megan))

((Brian))

((Megan))

Nah, it's hot chocolate.

It's really nice and I like, I think the lights are very beautiful. It's just really nice how everybody decorates and lets everybody come by their properties and watch the lights.

Since I'm a little kid. So, I'm 46. So, it's been a long time. So, Lucy Spata, this is her house. Well, supposedly, she started this, you know, doing it in an extraordinary way and I guess that tradition sort of caught on in the rest of the block and the surrounding houses. And then it just started, I guess, expanding to the whole neighborhood. So, it's become a destination now.

We've seen busloads of people. They have those big buses coming and there's loads of people on the buses. It's pretty wild to see, because, like he said, we've been coming here for so long since we were little. And then to see these giant buses pull up with tourists to come and now it's a tourist attraction. It's wild.

What I heard, a lot of people restrained themselves from decorating this year because they didn't want crowds of people outside and stuff like that. They were afraid.

Well, I've been decorating my house for about 25 years since my son was about nine years old. We start right around Halloween. We put up some orange lights for Halloween, and the day after Halloween, they come down and the colored lights begin to go up. Well, my house, of course, is my favorite.

I live here in Dyker Heights. I've been living here for six years, and what I do is I tour. I have my friend that owns the tour. The basic tour is just meet up on 86th street, come down 84 all the way down from 12th Avenue to 10th Avenue. Then we drive up, you go down to 83rd and we come up and we meet up at John's Deli up there on 13th Avenue.

To my family in Pakistan and Uzbekistan, we wish you a very Happy New Year and a great year to come.

Happy New Year. Happy New Years to everyone.

Happy New Year.

Rebirth

((Neighbor))

Joe is my neighbor. He's a really great sculptor and it's kind of an honor to be able to work with Joe Pachak. Some people come around and want to tell him what to do and he kicks them out.

Hallowed ground retains its own energy. I relish the day after the burn, when I get to come and clean it up and walk away from a black stain. It's great. I mean, something happened and there's a tiny black stain on the earth where it happened. Very simply, it makes me happy. I love it.

My name is Joe Pachak. I'm an artist. I love to do sculpture. Every year, I make a very large piece of sculpture

((Courtesy: John Grager))

the beginning of the astronomical year,

I set fire to it as a spiritual event connected to the science of our relationship between Sun and Earth. When you start a new year like that your spirit is raised.

We are seeing a pecked route out that was done a very long time ago. And I’m counting: 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 pecked steps going up right here.

Utah is a very rich place for prehistoric culture. It is right on the crust of the earth, everywhere.

I've worked as an archaeologist in Bluff for 25 years and rock art has inspired a lot of things that I have produced as sculpture and painting. Hopefully, people will see the importance of rock art as a message to the modern world.

I used to come down here when I first moved to Bluff in 1983. I was climbing two trees and sitting up there in the crotch of the tree with a drawing pad. I looked up and I saw a mammoth. I had just discovered the first Pleistocene rock art in North America. And I got choked up. I mean, it’s such a powerful event. I mean, I had just discovered the first Pleistocene rock art in North America. No other rock art depicting mammoths have ever been found in North America or South America. They are approximately 14,000 years old. I actually cried out loud when I saw that that was a mammoth and that there were other tusks on the panel. It's inspiring, you know.

About 20 years after the discovery, I built the life size mammoth to commemorate that mammoths were near the town of Bluff.

After the mammoth, I've done nine other

effigies that were burnt on Winter Solstice,

This year, I have decided to make two ravens embracing. It's something that I saw on a river trip. I thought it was one of the most important things I'd ever seen. Our country, especially now, needs to express love in any way that it can. There are two sides that aren’t getting along. So, this is really a good subject for this year.

There is communication. It’s a relationship. I've been feeding them for about 20 years. Here's one flying around.

This is a good one. Maybe this one.

We are a few days away from Thanksgiving now and it's gotten a lot colder. We still have a lot of work to do.

Yeah, one person could not do this alone. It's impossible. We have about 25 volunteers show up. I feel great about having the community come down. I like the idea that they feel that they've invested time and that this is part of their celebration. So, I want that to happen. It's important.

I’ve worked on that yesterday. That and then the other one over there and then over there a little bit. You know, this town has only got a few hundred people but there's probably easily a significant majority of them that are involved in this at some point.

Let’s go help unload.

Hey, how is it going?

Where do you want these willows?

Jim.

Right in here, somewhere.

We harvested these from our farm which is called the Historic Curtis John's farm on highway 162.

Joe is my neighbor. He's a really great sculptor and it's kind of an honor to be able to work with Joe Pachak. Some people come around and want to tell him what to do and he kicks them out.

Watch your leg.

((Joe Pachak, Artist and Rock Art Expert))

Cut down a little bit.

Ugh?

Watch your leg.

((Joe Pachak, Artist and Rock Art Expert))

Watch my leg?

I wouldn’t saw my own leg.

((John Gregor, Volunteer))

I said that about my thumb the other day and tried to cut it off.

I don’t know why we do this. We do it for the sake of art, but it’s like how things work here.

((Bess Bennett, Neighbor))

Yeah. It’s just another thing of Bluff.

Do you have any more curved sticks? I’ll take that one.

José, I like it that you keep referring to this as an organic thing.

Oh, shoot.

I got it.

We’ve used all those large curved sticks up already.

We're looking for willows. Can you cut this one? These died during a flood. You can see it’s plentiful.

Yeah, free sticks, makes it nice. I've probably spent at the max. $300 on wire and a new saw and pliers.

There's too much commercial stuff in our lives, you know. We don't do anything because we truly love it and I don't want to do this as a commercial thing.

Good morning. How are you doing?

How are you?

What was your name?

José.

José. Good to see you….

Yeah.

The raven, you know, it dissipates whatever bad is. That's what we practice.

How would you want to set them on fire?

When we want to burn this, we will say, “All the bad things that's going on in the world, we're going to burn it right now.”

I really do try to involve the Native American cultures that I live around. I want to make artwork that is culturally sensitive that will bring people together.

Okay. Ahe’hee’.

Ahe’hee’.

This is Winter Solstice morning. It's a happy day for me. After two months and two days, we've finished the sculpture and we're ready to celebrate.

When this burns, it will come to life.

I feel so exhilarated. I feel so energized. I'm ready to take on another year. I'm ready to take on my 70th trip around the sun.

Oh, God. It's too bad.

They just took a nap. Yeah.

They're taking a nap. I don't feel bad about it. Not one bit. They're still embracing.

They are. Well, it was beautiful when it was standing. It's beautiful now.

Yeah, it's beautiful now.

Tog'oyak. Thank you.

Winter Solstice for Native Americans is our new year, so, Happy New Year.

Happy New Year.

The Raven, you know, it provides healing for like nightmares and sadness and stress and leads onto Alzheimer’s. Tonight, when the light is fired, say "pah", so we send all the bad energy off. That's it. Thank you. Pah.

Pah.

I believe the collapsing embracing ravens may be a metaphor for what is happening in our world, in our creative process of the industrial age. With that in mind, I want you all to have a good year and I want you to come back next year after you've traveled around the sun, standing on this earth. Thank you very much for coming.

When you sacrifice or burn something that you've worked hard on, it remains in the memory of all those people who watch it because there's more profound aspirations in the crowd.

We don't need a lot more objects in the world. We need experiences to help us grow.

