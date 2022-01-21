Sustainable Lifestyle (VOA Connect Ep 210)

VOA – CONNECT

This is our facility here in Niagara Falls, New York. We're converting this facility from what was an industrial building to a data center to mine Bitcoin.

Healthier Forests

((SOT))

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

So all this land was cleared at one time and was abandoned. And basically, it started to, you know, to regrow back.

Exploring the Neighborhood

((SOT))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

My goodness. I can clear my mind from work and I feel healthy and I've also gotten to know the town and neighborhoods I've never visited before.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

So this is our facility here in Niagara Falls, New York. We're converting this facility from what was an industrial building to a data center to mine Bitcoin.

Creating or “mining” the digital currency Bitcoin relies on computers to solve a complex mathematical problem.

The massive amount of electricity to run the computers often comes from non-renewable sources.

While many believe digital currency will become increasingly important, others ask: at what price to the environment?))

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

Well, at the time this factory was being used to actually strip down for scrap metal. Prior to that this was actually a power generation plant where they were using coal and fossil fuels to generate, unfortunately, dirty power at the time.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

Blockfusion is a blockchain infrastructure company that uses renewable energy.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

At the facility we actually mine Bitcoin. So traditionally people would think about mining Bitcoin or, you know, like mining a resource, right? Very expensive equipment. Guys with hard hats underneath the earth trying to actually get resources. In this particular case, we're mining Bitcoin and while we are leveraging expensive hardware to do so, the resource is really about how quickly you can actually solve a particular algorithm, mathematic equation, on the blockchain to be able to go and obtain one Bitcoin.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

And now I'm going to take you into our Bitcoin mining facility where you'll see the hardware actually processing and mining for Bitcoin.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

This is our control room just before you actually go into the mining facility itself. So I'm about to put some headphones on just because it's extremely loud in the mining facility.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

So I'm going to show you the miners themselves. These are not individuals mining. You'll see the actual computers themselves. And then I'll take you into the exhaust room.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

You'll see, we'll be in the hot and the cold aisles. So the hot aisle where it expels all the hot air and the cold aisle which actually has the cold air go through the actual computers themselves and the fans that actually expel the exhaust.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

One of the things that I wanted to talk about was each one of these computers do not work individually. They actually work together. They pool together the resources and the processing power like a supercomputer to be able to do the algorithms to actually be able to mine one Bitcoin. The total miners that we have here at the facility is about 2,600. We actually anticipate that by the time we build out the entire facility, we'll be somewhere between 12,500 to 15,000 units.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

So this is the repair facility or one of the repair facilities that we've actually got on the site. So, as you can see, we've got all the latest equipment here. We actually take and repair all of the hardware. The goal here is, is that because of the price of the hardware currently and the time it takes, it could take somewhere between nine to 12 months from the time you get the order placed to the latest hardware, that to actually repair the current hardware that we have or the digital's hardware, it allows us to actually go and continue to actually mine on a more real-time basis and mine more Bitcoin sooner. We're actually working with the local schools, both the technical schools as well as the colleges and universities, to actually find folks in computer science who actually want to be in this particular space.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

This facility here in Niagara Falls, we are five miles [8 km] away from the Robert Moses Hydro Plant. Absolutely critical for us when we actually chose this location that if we were going to consume energy, we wanted to make sure that it was renewable. So as we're looking at building this facility out into a data center, that was a critical factor in our decision-making.

So the Robert Moses Hydroelectric Plant is the fourth largest hydroelectric plant in America. We are in Zone A. Our property is located in Zone A which is about five miles [8 km] from the actual dam itself and the plant. So we are in an ideal location to actually have most if not all of our energy actually being supplied from that particular plant.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

So behind me here you're seeing just the remnants of what's left over of the actual coal piles that were at this facility prior to us actually environmentally cleaning this and taking this and remediating this particular property.

So you'll see right behind me is the substation for the property. So this is where they're taking the power from the high voltage lines and we're switching it down and stepping it down to be able to be consumable energy for the miners themselves.

So behind me here are cooling towers that were actually used. These are actually filled with water or rainwater and actually then pumps in to go and cool the facility. The team here is currently constructing our next data center pod. So this will house about 2,250 more miners within the next 30 days.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

One of the things that we do at the facility, especially when there's actually peak usage for power within the particular region, is we're enrolled in what's called demand response. So that's where, if the grid themselves require more power back, we'll actually shut down our operations or curtail it back to actually provide that power back to the local community as required.

((Kant Trivedi

Blockfusion USA, COO))

If we think about blockchain and this particular industry, this is the industry of the future.

((MUSIC/NATS))





Deer are overabundant at this point. They basically had a large impact on the biodiversity of the forest throughout most of the eastern United States.



((PKG)) FORENSIC FORESTRY

((TRT: 5:08))

((Topic Banner: Forensic Forestry))

((Reporter/Camera: Jeff Swicord))

((Map: Keedysville, Maryland))

((Main character: 1 male))

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

When I’m in the woods I am looking for signs that I know that are there. I can see the way the trees are growing. It tells me something. It’s almost like forensic forestry. You’re going out and you’re looking for signs that are telling you things about what’s happened there in the past.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

Got a master’s in forestry. I’ve worked 30, about 33 years with the University of Maryland Extension doing education and outreach with woodland owners.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

This is kind of interesting in terms of the natural development of these woods here. So all this land was cleared at one time and was abandoned. And basically it started to, you know, to regrow back.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

It starts out with grasses and things like that and then the woody species come in. And the trees that first come in are those that are totally intolerant. In other words, they are intolerant of shade. They require full sunlight.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

And that’s what you see here. This is the remnants of all the locust trees, black locust trees. So they kind of died out. So what you’re looking at is the earlier trees that have basically fallen to the ground. And those later successional species of like hickory and oak and things like that have now, you know, taken over and that’s what you see in this forest now.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

So why is it so important to make sure that forests are doing okay and what are their value? Well, of course, many of these have come out recently because of the big focus on climate change. You know, the fact that forests turn carbon, you know, dioxide into oxygen. They protect water quality by reducing erosion. They provide habitat for wildlife.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

This is a little cleared area down here and all the duff has churned up probably from turkey or deer who are looking around for acorns and nuts to eat for the, you know, buff up for the winter. You can see little pieces of acorn. So this is probably more just marking territory. And the deer and both turkeys will do that as well.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

What is a healthy forest? If there is something we can do to control some of the invasives that are really affecting the woods, that’s a good thing. A lot of things like grape vines and things like that are really affecting the canopy of their dominant trees. And they produce native grapes which are eaten by birds and turkeys. They have a lot of wildlife value but they also can cause a lot of the damage to trees. So, you know, one thing working with landowners is to have a compromise between having some grapevines but for those trees that you really want to be, you know, dominant in your forest that you typically would just cut these off at the ground and, you know, stop them from causing a lot of damage to the, to your main trees.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

Most people are managing for things that directly affects them. They’re interested in wildlife, in conservation. Deer are overabundant at this point. They basically had a large impact on the biodiversity of the forest throughout most of the eastern United States.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

So this is a trail cam [camera]. This is here by one of the hunters here on the property. We really encourage hunting of deer. They tend to eat a lot of the natives first, which is another reason why we have so many problems with invasive species.

((Jonathan S. Kays

Forestry Extension Specialist, University of Maryland))

And a lot of the programing we do is by working with private landowners and going to their property so they can demonstrate that to others. And we train volunteers as well, called the program called Maryland Woodland Stewards. And at the end of the day, what makes me happy I guess is to see that they’ve done some good management on their property.

I think walkers just need friendly folk to greet them as they're going. There's one spot that I have gone by a number of times that offers water for dogs, offers first aid kit for walkers and runners. It has cheerful flowers. It has signs greeting you. So, that's always encouraging.



((PKG)) WALKING LUCKY

((TRT: 07:15))

((Topic Banner: The Joy of Walking))

((Reporter: Faiza Elmasry))

((Camera/Editor: June Soh))

((Map: Vienna, Virginia))

((Main character: 1 female))

((Sub character: 1 male))

((NATS/Amy:

You want to go for a walk? Okay, just a minute. Okay.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

My name is Amy Jones and I'm a retired teacher and have lived here in Vienna for 22 years which seems like a long time.

((NATS/Amy:

Lucky, Lucky. Come here. Come here. Come on. Stand up. Stand up.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

This is Lucky. He's six. He's part of the family.

((NATS/Amy:

Come on. Oh, what a good kitty! Here you are. I don't know where the other one is.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

And I live here with my husband and two cats.

((NATS/Nathanial:

Sit. Look at me. Go!))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

Lucky is a great companion. He's super friendly. He loves everybody. He's a terrible guard dog.

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

During the pandemic, I've gotten into some new habits.

So I've been working at home and I try to take two breaks during the day. So I go out and I do a quick walk around the neighborhood just to get a change of scenery.

((NATS/Amy:

Come on pup. Here you go.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

But in the afternoons, Lucky and I’d go really consistently at 4:00, 4:30 after work is over, after school is over. And we have been going on some longer and longer walks. And I got thinking that I should really explore Vienna.

So I went to the town hall which is just up the street and I asked if they had a map. And they gave me a big map of Vienna with all the streets. And I decided that Lucky and I were going to walk every street in the town so I could kind of get to know it.

((NATS/Amy:

Oh boy, this might be slippery. I don't know, you want to try it, Lucky? You want to try it?))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

One of the things that struck me most about our town is how many, how much access there is to nature within neighborhoods. So you get to the end of a neighborhood or a cul-de-sac and often there would be little trails that would go off from the end of the cul-de-sac and it would end up down by a little stream. And then there would be paths and walking trails at the end of these and I had no idea.

((NATS/Amy:

Come on pup. Come on. Ah, look. There’s a friend.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

I really enjoyed getting to know my neighbors. I saw them much more frequently than I would had I not been out walking regularly. So I have a neighbor down the street, Patty, who picks up trash every day.

((NATS/Amy and Patty:

Hey, Patty.

Hi, Amy.

How are you? Oh my gosh! Look at all of that!

I know. It's sad, isn't it?

Wow! Where have you gone?

Just from our house around the block and this far. I haven't even made it to the other side of Church Street yet.

Oh my gosh!

Isn’t that amazing?

Oh, that's awful.

I know.

Oh, I'm so glad you're doing that. Thank you.

Thank you.

All right, see you later.

See you later.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

I think walkers just need friendly folk to greet them as they're going. There's one spot that I have gone by a number of times that offers water for dogs, offers first aid kit for walkers and runners. It has cheerful flowers. It has signs greeting you. So that's always encouraging.

((NATS/Amy:

Look at that friend. Look at that. Oh, look at that.

Hi.

That's okay. He's so cute.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

The other thing that happened, sort of mid-pandemic, was I got a diagnosis of osteoporosis. So bone, you know, bone density challenges and my doctor prescribed medicine. And I just felt I was too young to be having this. And I said, what could I do other than taking the medicine? She said, “Well, you have to walk. You have to run. You have to dance. You have to play tennis. You have to eat differently.” And so the walking is really part of trying to keep healthy and to build bone strength.

((NATS/Amy:

Let's see what's here. Let's see what's here. Guitar for Dummies. That's just what I need. Oh, my goodness.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

I can clear my mind from work and I feel healthy and I've also gotten to know the town and neighborhoods I've never visited before.

((NATS/Amy:

You want to come up here? Let's go. Let's try this. I don't know if you'll like this. Do you want to come up here? Try it. Come on, Lucky. Ha, what a good boy! What a good boy! That’s too scary? No? Let's go down. Let's go down. Oh, okay Lucky. I’m sorry. Is that too scary? A little scary?

Okay, let’s go.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

The time capsule is 1990 to 2040, bequeathed by the citizens of Vienna. I have been here so many times. I've never read that sign or seen that. Wow, that's interesting. Come on.

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

In my work with students as a teacher, I have read how important it is to get outside for children and how important natural light is for learning and for mental health. And I think it's true for everyone. I think to connect with nature is something that I have, I really re-discovered as I was out walking.

((NATS/Amy:

Wow, this is lavender, I think. Umm. Lucky, do you like lavender?))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

It always gets me into a positive mood. I think that I could go out feeling quite low and I would always come back feeling as if I'd accomplished something and felt as if I were in a better mood than when I had started initially.

((NATS/Amy:

And I wanted to end up at the “Welcome to the Town of Vienna” sign. And I found myself quite emotional and I felt as if I had discovered so much about it and I felt a part of it. And then the other thing I recognized was how important my relationship with Lucky is. And he and I have spent so much time together.))

((Amy Jones

Vienna Resident))

You know, my husband and I didn't need to negotiate who was going to take the dog out. I mean, if it was raining we'd go out. If it was cold we'd go out. We were going out and we were going to go out and discover Vienna and we were going to do it together. And I think Lucky was just as happy as I was.

((NATS/Amy:

Stay.))

((NATS))





((PKG)) BIKE SHOP

((TRT: 02:08))

((Topic Banner: The Joy of Cycling))

((Reporter: Mike O’Sullivan))

((Producer/Editor: Elizabeth Lee))

((Camera: Roy Kim))

((Drone Camera: M. Howard))

((Map: Los Angeles, California))

((Main character: 1 female))

((Kellie Hart

Bike Store Owner))

Before the pandemic I was a single mom,

((Courtesy: Kellie Hart))

a new mom. I was also doing like Uber driving and Postmates [delivery], just little odds and ends, just jobs, just to keep myself afloat.

((Kellie Hart

Bike Store Owner))

Once the pandemic hit, I couldn't work out anymore. So we wanted to pull our bikes out. I pulled mine out. It was a little rusty just because I'd had a kid and I just hadn't ridden for a long time. But I pulled it out, got it repaired and started riding and I fell in love all over again.

((NATS:

Lights on. Lights on.))

((Kellie Hart

Bike Store Owner))

And then my friends wanted to come and I'm like “Come on, let's go, let's go!” And more people came, more people came. And then I looked up and I had 100 people behind me on a Tuesday night. In the beginning right around the time we started riding, I noticed that a lot of people who wanted to come ride with us didn't have bikes. They wanted to, you know, they wanted to know, “How do I get a bike? How do I get a bike?” And so I found a place that had bikes and I took my savings and I bought three of them. And I posted on my social media that I had bikes for sale and they sold immediately.

((Kellie Hart

Bike Store Owner))

And the whole time I knew I needed to shop. I just wanted to purchase the best one and I wanted it to be the perfect shop.

Two years later, here we are back with the bike shop, with a thriving bike shop and back at this lot where I wanted to open a carwash two years ago. So it's just kind of come full circle and I'm forever grateful.

((Kellie Hart

Bike Store Owner))

Cycling has always been a great sport but through the pandemic, it has picked up. People have realized what a great sport or activity it is. The appeal is the freedom, the exercise, the fun, all at one time.

((NATS:

Overland to Venice.))

((Kellie Hart

Bike Store Owner))

When I'm on my bike, I forget I'm exercising. When I'm with 100 of my friends following me on a regular ride, I forget I'm exercising. And it's just fun and we're on a bike. Everyone pretty much knows how to do it. And, you know, it's just one thing we have in common that will bring us all together.

