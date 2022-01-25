Accessibility links

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Day 13

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Burkina Faso vs Gabon | 1-1 ~ (7-6)
Nigeria vs Tunisia | 0-1
A Tunisian supporter poses prior to the round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Garoua, Cameroon on Jan. 23, 2022.
A Nigeria supporter poses prior to the round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Garoua, Cameroon on Jan. 23, 2022.
Tunisia&#39;s forward Youssef Msakni (R) runs with the ball next to Nigeria&#39;s midfielder Joe Aribo during the round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Garoua, Cameroon on Jan. 23, 2022.
Tunisia&#39;s forward Seifeddine Jaziri (2R) and Nigeria&#39;s defender Kenneth Omeruo (R) jump for the ball during the round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Garoua, Cameroon on Jan. 23, 2022.
