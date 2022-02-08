Accessibility links

VP's Husband Whisked from Event Over Bomb Threat

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent following an apparent security concern, in Washington, Feb. 8, 2022.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was quickly removed from an event Tuesday afternoon because of a reported bomb threat.

Emhoff was attending a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School in Washington when the Secret Service whisked him away.

A Secret Service agent reportedly approached Emhoff and said, "We have to go."

"We had a threat today to the facility, so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don't have any specific details at this moment," said Enrique Gutierrez, a spokesperson for the public school system in the nation's capital.

Emhoff was taken to a waiting motorcade.

Students and faculty were also told to leave the building and went home for the day as police searched the building for a bomb.

