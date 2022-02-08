VP's Husband Whisked from Event Over Bomb Threat

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was quickly removed from an event Tuesday afternoon because of a reported bomb threat.



Emhoff was attending a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School in Washington when the Secret Service whisked him away.



A Secret Service agent reportedly approached Emhoff and said, "We have to go."



"We had a threat today to the facility, so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don't have any specific details at this moment," said Enrique Gutierrez, a spokesperson for the public school system in the nation's capital.



Emhoff was taken to a waiting motorcade.



Students and faculty were also told to leave the building and went home for the day as police searched the building for a bomb.

