Twitter Suffers Widespread Outage

Twitter appeared to be working again after a widespread outage earlier Thursday.

The site Downdetector.com, which logs service outages, reported it was the first such outage since February and impacted people in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Italy and others.

Starting around 8 a.m. on the U.S. East Coast, many users received the message "Tweets aren't loading right now. We are currently investigating this issue,” the social media company posted on its status page.

Twitter was known for outages when it was a new company, but as it grew, the problems became less common.

The U.S.-based firm is suing businessman Elon Musk for violating his recent $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Twitter, Inc. stock was slightly down in early trading Thursday at $36.51 per share.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.