Native Americans
Native American News Roundup Oct. 16-22, 2022
Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:
First Native American Woman in Space Addresses Native Media, Youth
Fighting the effects of low gravity, her feet tucked under a bar, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann answered questions from Indigenous media Wednesday during a live video interview moderated by The Associated Press.
Mann said she was overwhelmed at the view of planet Earth, “beautiful … delicate …and fragile” against the “blackest of black” backdrop of space.
Mann, who is a Wailacki member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, noted the diversity among crew members on the International Space Station.
“It just highlights … how incredible it is when we come together as a human species, the wonderful things we can … accomplish,” she said.
She also advised Indigenous youths that their dreams were possible.
“Stay committed and stay disciplined to your passions in life,” she advised. “Getting a good education is going to help open doors for you in the future.”
See her interview in full, below.
Government Takes Steps to Strengthen Relationship with Native Hawaiian Community
In an effort to further honor the federal government’s political and trust relationship with the Native Hawaiian community, the Interior Department on Tuesday announced it has drafted a set of policies and procedures designed to give the community a greater voice in federal decision-making.
Native Hawaiians will have a chance to comment on the proposed consultation policy during virtual meetings in November and December.
“The Interior Department is committed to working with the Native Hawaiian community on a government-to-sovereign basis to address concerns related to self-governance, Native Hawaiian trust resources and other Native Hawaiian rights,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. “A new and unprecedented consultation policy will help support Native Hawaiian sovereignty and self-determination as we continue to uphold the right of the Native Hawaiian community to self-government.”
The U.S. government acknowledges Native Hawaiians as “a distinct and unique Indigenous people with a historical continuity to the original inhabitants” of Hawaii. But Congress has never formally recognized them as it has 574 Native American tribes and nations, and Native Hawaiians have never established a formal government.
For more background on the issue, click here: https://www.voanews.com/a/native-hawaiians-divided-on-federal-recognition/4775275.html
Native Leaders Address Upcoming Supreme Court Review of ICWA
Tribal leaders from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in California, and the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin, along with a group of legal experts, held a joint press briefing on Monday to discuss the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a 43-year-old federal law designed to prevent, wherever possible, Native American children from being removed from families and communities and placed in non-Native families and institutions.
On November 9, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of Brackeen v. Haaland, a lawsuit that argues that ICWA imposes restrictions based on race, not in the best interests of Indian children, and is an attempt by the government to intrude on matters states should decide.
“It is stunning that there are those who seek to overturn a wildly successful law like ICWA, including by states with serious issues in their own child welfare systems, against the warnings of these experts who dedicate their careers and lives to helping children,” Oneida Nation chairman Tehassi Hill said.
In a written statement, Cherokee Nation chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called the case a “serious effort to twist the basic truth” around ICWA and principles of Indian law that recognize tribes as sovereign nations.
The participants in the briefing suggested that overturning ICWA could lead to challenges to tribal sovereignty on a host of other matters, including natural resource management and casino gaming.
See full briefing, click here.
KU Students Demand Accounting for Storage of Native American Remains
Student groups at the University of Kansas are calling on university officials to apologize and explain why Indigenous human remains and funerary artifacts have been stored in the same academic building in which the school’s Indigenous studies program is housed.
They also called for the school to hold a public press conference to apologize for not disclosing details.
On September 20, KU became the latest U.S. institution to acknowledge that it has Native American remains, funerary and other sacred objects in its possession. The announcement comes 32 years after passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), which sets out criteria for tribal nations to reclaim ancestral remains and other sacred objects.
“In keeping with NAGPRA and the values of our institution, KU will continue to facilitate prompt, respectful and culturally appropriate repatriation efforts that include NAGPRA protocols,” the university said in an update this week.
See all News Updates of the Day
First Native American Woman in Space Awed by Mother Earth
The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth and is channeling "positive energy" as her five-month mission gets underway.
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann said from the International Space Station that she's received lots of prayers and blessings from her family and tribal community. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.
Mann showed off the dream catcher she took up with her, a childhood gift from her mother that she's always held dear. The small traditional webbed hoop with feathers is used to offer protection, and she said it's given her strength during challenging times. Years before joining NASA in 2013, she flew combat in Iraq for the Marines.
"It's the strength to know that I have the support of my family and community back home and that when things are difficult or things are getting hard or I'm getting burned out or frustrated, that strength is something that I will draw on to continue toward a successful mission," Mann told The Associated Press, which gathered questions from members and tribal news outlets across the country.
Mann said she's always heeded her mother's advice on the importance of positive energy, especially on launch day.
"It's difficult for some people maybe to understand because it's not really tangible," she said. "But that positive energy is so important, and you can control that energy, and it helps to control your attitude."
Mann, 45, a Marine colonel and test pilot who was born in Petaluma, California, said it's important to recognize there are all types of people aboard the space station. It's currently home to three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese astronaut.
"What that does is it just highlights our diversity and how incredible it is when we come together as a human species, the wonderful things that we can do and that we can accomplish," she said.
While fascinated with stars and space as a child, Mann said she did not understand who became astronauts or even what they did.
"Unfortunately, in my mind at that time, it was not in the realm of possibilities," she said.
Now, she's taking in the sweeping vistas of Earth from 260 miles (420 kilometers) up and hoping to see the constellations as she encourages youngsters to follow their dreams.
As for describing Earth from space, "the emotions are absolutely overwhelming," she said. "It is an incredible scene of color, of clouds and land, and it's difficult not to stay in the cupola (lookout) all day and just see our planet Earth and how beautiful she is, and how delicate and fragile she is against the blackest of black that I've ever seen — space — in the background."
Mann rocketed into orbit with SpaceX on October 5. She'll be up there until March. She and her husband, a retired Navy fighter pilot, have a 10-year-old son back home in Houston.
The first Native American in space, in 2002, was now-retired astronaut John Herrington of the Chickasaw Nation.
Native Americans Recall Torture, Hatred at Boarding Schools
After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just 4 years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was "devil's speak."
She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school's strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identity. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades later.
"I thought there was no God, just torture and hatred," Whirlwind Soldier testified during a Saturday event on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation led by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, as the agency confronts the bitter legacy of a boarding school system that operated in the United States for more than a century.
Now 78 and still living on the reservation, Whirlwind Soldier said she was airing her horrific experiences in hopes of finally getting past them.
"The only thing they didn't do was put us in (an oven) and gas us," she said, comparing the treatment of Native Americans in the U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries to the Jewish Holocaust during World War II.
"But I let it go," she later added. "I'm going to make it."
Saturday's event was the third in Haaland's yearlong "Road to Healing" initiative for victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools, after previous stops in Oklahoma and Michigan.
Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies to establish and support the schools. The stated goal was to "civilize" Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians, but that was often carried out through abusive practices. Religious and private institutions that ran many of the schools received federal funding and were willing partners.
Most closed their doors long ago and none still exists to strip students of their identities. But some, including St. Francis, still function as schools — albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.
Former St. Francis student Ruby Left Hand Bull Sanchez traveled hundreds of kilometers from Denver to attend Saturday's meeting. She cried as she recalled almost being killed as a child when a nun stuffed lye soap down her throat in response to Sanchez praying in her native language.
"I want the world to know," she said.
Accompanying Haaland was Wizipan Garriott, a Rosebud Sioux member and principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian affairs. Garriott described how boarding schools were part of a long history of injustices against his people that began with the widespread extermination of their main food source — bison, also known as buffalo.
"First they took our buffalo. Then our land was taken, then our children, and then our traditional form of religion, [and] spiritual practices," he said. "It's important to remember that we Lakota and other Indigenous people are still here. We can go through anything."
The first volume of an investigative report released by the Department of the Interior in May identified more than 400 boarding schools that the federal government supported beginning in the late 19th century and continuing well into the 1960s. It also found at least 500 children died at some of the schools, although that number is expected to increase dramatically as research continues.
The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition says it's tallied about 100 more schools not on the government list that were run by groups such as churches.
"They all had the same missions, the same goals: 'Kill the Indian, save the man,'" said Lacey Kinnart, who works for the Minnesota-based coalition. For Native American children, Kinnart said the intention was "to assimilate them and steal everything Indian out of them except their blood, make them despise who they are, their culture, and forget their language."
South Dakota had 31 of the schools including two on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation — St. Francis and the Rosebud Agency Boarding and Day School.
The Rosebud Agency school, in Mission, operated through at least 1951 on a site now home to Sinte Gleska University, where Saturday's meeting happened.
All that remains of the boarding school is a gutted building that used to house the dining hall, according to tribal members. When the building caught fire about five years ago, former student Patti Romero, 73, said she and others were on hand to cheer its destruction.
"No more worms in the chili," said Romero, who attended the school from ages 6 to 15 and said the food was sometimes infested.
A second report is pending in the investigation into the schools launched by Haaland, herself a Laguna Pueblo from New Mexico and the first Native American Cabinet secretary. It will cover burial sites, the schools' impact on Indigenous communities and try to account for federal funds spent on the troubled program.
Congress is considering a bill to create a boarding school "truth and healing commission," like one established in Canada in 2008. It would have a broader scope than the Interior Department's investigation into federally run boarding schools and subpoena power, if passed.
Native American News Roundup Oct. 9-15, 2022
Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:
Americans Remain Divided Over Columbus-Indigenous Peoples Holiday
For nearly 90 years, the U.S. has observed the second Monday in October as Columbus Day in honor of explorer Christopher Columbus who in 1492 stumbled across the Caribbean Islands.
Growing numbers of U.S. states, localities and institutions have renamed the holiday Indigenous Peoples or Native American Day.
For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden proclaimed the Monday holiday as Indigenous Peoples Day to “honor the sovereignty, resilience, and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to the world” and recommitting the federal government to upholding "its solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations.”
To read more, click here: A Proclamation on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, 2022
VOA reporter Genia Dulot was in Los Angeles, California, Monday, and had this report on how tribes in Southern California marked the day.
Governors of two U.S. states were criticized by conservative commentators for actions related to the holiday.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the first Democratic Hispanic woman to become a U.S. governor, rescinded four proclamations issued in the 1800s as federal troops fought against resistance by Southwestern tribes. [[ / ]] Conservative media accused her of erasing history.
“No context whatsoever was given about the full content of the proclamations other than her characterization of them,” a writer complained in an editorial in the Piñon Post, a conservative New Mexican newspaper.
South Dakota, where there are nine federally-recognized Tribes, has been celebrating Native American Day since 1989. But when Republican Governor Kristi Noem acknowledged the holiday on Twitter, she was scolded by a Washington Examiner commentator who suggested she had sold out to “Dangerously radical, left-wing cultural Marxists.”
“South Dakota's Native American history is a noble history of a proud people,” the editorial read. “No rational human being should have any objection to celebrating their heritage. But there are 364 other days in the year for that. Encroaching on Columbus Day under the guise of appreciating Indigenous culture is done only because of the Left's hatred for our culture and history.”
To read more, click here: Kristi Noem chose to acknowledge Native American Day instead of Columbus Day
Biden Announces Protections for Iconic Sites in Colorado
President Biden on Wednesday designated a new national monument in Colorado as part of his administration's pledge to “protect, conserve and restore” iconic and historical sites across the U.S.
“This action will honor our nation’s veterans, Indigenous people, and their legacy by protecting this Colorado landscape, while supporting jobs and America’s outdoor recreation economy," the White House said in announcing the proclamation.
The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument sits at 2,800 meters in the Rocky Mountains in what was once part of the Ute and other tribes’ ancestral homelands. The camp was built in 1942 to train Army ski troopers during World War II and housed German prisoners of war and their suspected sympathizers.
The White House also announced a proposed 20-year withdrawal of federal oil, gas and mineral leases on approximately 91,000 hectares in the Thompson Divide in Colorado’s White River National Forest. Preexisting leases in the area would not be included in the withdrawal.
To read more, click here: President Biden designates Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument
Massachusetts Museum to Return Wounded Knee Artifacts to Lakota Descendants
A small museum in one of Massachusetts’ oldest villages announced this week that it will return more than 150 Lakota artifacts to the Oglala Lakota tribe of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, including items that were looted from the site of the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre.
Barre Museum Association President Ann Meilus announced the items’ return during a virtual press event at the town’s library.
Lakota from Pine Ridge and the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota have lobbied for 30 years to have the items returned, most recently with the assistance of Vermont artist/journalist Mia Feroleto, who is a friend of Chief Henry Red Cloud, a fifth generation descendant of Lakota warrior and diplomat Red Cloud.
Why did it take so long?
“I’ll be honest,” Meilus said. “We had interference from third parties that created an atmosphere of distrust. We are a volunteer organization. … It was hard for a lot of the older members to see that they needed to do the right thing.”
Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer called the announcement a good step.
“But I'm sure there's more steps that need to be followed,” he added.
To read more, click here: After 130 years, Massachusetts Museum will return sacred Lakota artifacts
Proposed Changes to NAGPRA up For Public Comment
After consulting with dozens of Native American, Alaskan and Hawaiian tribes and organizations, the U.S. Interior Department has proposed changes to the 1990 law requiring museums and federal agencies to identify and inventory Native American human remains, burial items, and artifacts of spiritual and cultural significance and work to return them to tribes and lineal descendants.
In a press release Thursday, the federal agency said proposed changes to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act would streamline and make more transparent the inventory process and give Tribes and Native Hawaiian groups a greater role in the process of repatriating items to lineal descendants and tribal communities.
To read more, click here: Interior Department takes next steps to update Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act
Native American News Roundup Oct. 2-8, 2022
Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:
Haaland Announces Expansion of Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site during a solemn ceremony there Wednesday.
Haaland, a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, was joined by National Park Service Director Chuck Sams, a member of the Cayuse and Walla Walla tribes, at the site where Colorado cavalry charged a Cheyenne and Arapaho encampment in November of 1864, killing an estimated 200 people, more than half women, children and the elderly.
“It is our solemn responsibility at the Department of the Interior, as caretakers of America’s national treasures, to tell the story of our nation,” Haaland said. “We can't rely on history books that were written by those who colonized these lands to remember these stories. We must invest in opportunities like this that offer the chance for true and honest dialogue straight from survivors and their descendants.”
Her announcement to expand the site by an additional 1,400 hectares did not satisfy everyone at the event. Northern Cheyenne Sacred Hat keeper Michael Bearcomesout suggested the additional land could be used to build a university or a retirement center.
“We’re here all day listening to people talk about saving this site so that we remember,” Bearcomesout said. “But not once did we hear anything about paying back the Cheyenne and Arapaho people for what happened here.”
To watch a NPS video about the massacre, click here.
Secretary Haaland commits to telling America’s story at Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site
Native American Astronaut Nicole Mann Arrives at Space Station
A beaming – and weightless – Nicole Aunapu Mann arrived at the International Space Station Thursday as it flew 420 kilometers above the west coast of Africa. A Wailacki citizen of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, she made history as the first Native American woman to leave the earth’s atmosphere.
Mann launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Wednesday, commanding a crew of three others – Josh Cassada from the United States, Koichi Wakata from Japan and Anna Kikina from Russia.
"Awesome!" said Mann as they reached orbit aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft. "That was a smooth ride uphill. You've got three rookies who are pretty happy to be floating in space right now."
Mann and her crew will replace three Americans and one Italian who will return in their own SpaceX capsule next week after almost half a year aboard the space station. Until then, 11 people will share the orbiting lab.
NASA has announced that The Associated Press, on behalf of Native American media affiliates, will conduct an in-flight interview with Mann on October 19.
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
Lakota Culture Bearer Kevin Locke Remembered
Family and friends gathered in the Black Hills of South Dakota Friday to celebrate the life of Kevin Locke, also known as Tokeya Inajin (“The First to Rise”), who died September 30 from a severe asthma attack.
A Hunkpapa Lakota - Anishinaabe culture bearer from the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, Locke achieved fame for his North American Indigenous flute playing and his “Hoop of Life,” a traditional hoop dance that celebrated the unity of humankind.
In the 1980s, Locke became a follower of the Baha’i Faith, which he believed aligned with traditional Lakota spirituality.
“I saw people from all over the world, from widely diverse backgrounds, recognizing the need to unite and to come together based upon our spiritual reality as human beings, and recognizing the global dimensions of the human family,” he explained on his website. “Then, in 1983, some Baha’i friends from the Indigenous nations of South America visited our Standing Rock Reservation, and they helped me grow in the work to foster an awareness of our one human family.”
Locke worked with The Lakota Language Consortium and The Language Conservancy as part of an urgent effort to preserve and revitalize the Lakota language.
Rapid City resident Marina Allison, an Oglala Lakota member of the Cheyenne River Tribe, remembers listening to Locke and her mother speak Lakota.
“I feel we are losing a valuable teacher and mentor in Lakota/Dakota/Nakota country,” she told VOA. “I and many others will remember his teachings. ‘May he rest in power as a common man,’ as we say. Wopila pilamiya — great thanks.”
‘Huge loss for the world’: Lakota cultural bearer Kevin Locke passes on