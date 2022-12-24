VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, December 18–24

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a request by 19 Republican-led states to keep in place restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border that have been used to prevent hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum-seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday, The Associated Press reports.

Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands, The Associated Press reports.

In 2014, groups of unaccompanied children escaping violence in Central America overwhelmed U.S. border authorities in South Texas. In 2016, thousands of Haitians fled a devastating earthquake and stopped in Tijuana, Mexico, after walking and taking buses through as many as 11 countries to the U.S. border, The Associated Press reports.

Uncertainty over the migrant crisis on the U.S. southern border continues to grow, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott deploys the National Guard along a key stretch of the Rio Grande. Cesar Contreras reports from El Paso, Texas.

The mayor of El Paso, Texas, Saturday declared a state of emergency as the U.S. border city faces a daily influx of thousands of migrants from Latin American countries over the border with Mexico. Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the declaration would give the city the money and other needed resources to deal with the migrant crisis, VOA News reports.

Immigration around the world

The United Nations Sunday marks International Migrants Day, to commemorate the contributions of hundreds of millions of migrants who have faced challenges to leave home for a better life. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

A Rohingya activist group reported Wednesday that a powerless boat carrying more than 150 Rohingya refugees has been located close to Aceh, Indonesia. Two days ago, the vessel was reported drifting in Indian waters around Andaman Islands without food and water, produced by Shaikh Azizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka's navy has rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast, an official said Monday. Members of the Muslim minority continue to escape violence in Myanmar and hardship in Bangladesh refugee camps, Reuters reports.

News Brief

—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights.