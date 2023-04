April 24 – April 30, is World Immunization Week.

The theme of this year’s observance is “The Big Catch-Up.”

The idea is for everyone, especially children, to catch up on the vaccinations they might have missed during the COVID outbreak.

The ultimate goal of World Immunization Week, according the World Health Organization, is for more children, adults and their communities to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, like polio and measles.