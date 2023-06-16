Greece Arrests Nine After Fatal Boat Wreck

Nine people have been arrested in Greece in connection with the sinking of a boat off that country’s southern coast Wednesday that killed 78 people. The suspects are being held on allegations of people smuggling and participating in a criminal enterprise.

While 104 people were rescued, the trawler, which capsized and sank, was believed to have carried as many as 750 people, according to the International Organization for Migration, the U.N. migration agency.

The Associated Press reports that 27 of those rescued remain hospitalized.

Some of the survivors have been so traumatized by the accident that they still believe that they are on the boat and are going to die, according to a Reuters report.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.