VOA Immigration Weekly Recap: June 11-17

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

DACA, in Legal Limbo, Turns 11

A federal policy that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children turned 11 on Thursday. But the program's future remains uncertain because of a six-year court battle. Republican-led states have challenged the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in court, aiming to terminate it. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

US Relocating CBP One Appointments Away From Texas Border Crossing

Biden administration officials are temporarily relocating CBP One appointments away from a Texas border crossing in response to complaints from migrants who said they are being targeted for extortion. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

Washington Nonprofit Helps Ukrainian Refugees Learn English

A nonprofit in Washington is helping refugees from around the world learn English. Ksenia Turkova met with some Ukrainians who wound up in the U.S. capital and are learning English. Produced by Ksenia Turkova.

US to Extend Deportation Relief for More Than 300,000 Migrants

The Biden administration said Tuesday it would extend through 2025 the temporary legal status of more than 300,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua who had faced the risk of deportation and loss of work permits under the Trump administration's policies. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

VOA: Emma's Torch

After arriving in the U.S., refugees face many challenges. A main one is finding jobs and building new careers. Emma's Torch, a nonprofit organization in Brooklyn, New York, and Washington, is helping refugees, asylees and survivors of human trafficking take the next step with their culinary training program and job placement help. Directed by: Aaron Fedor, Kathleen McLaughlin; Produced by: Aaron Fedor, Kathleen McLaughlin; Camera: Kyle Dubiel.

US, Guatemala Launch Site for Online Visa Appointments

The United States and Guatemala launched a website Monday where refugees and migrants can request U.S. visa appointments in the latest bid to curb illegal migration, the Central American country announced. Agence France-Presse reports.

Around the world

UNHCR: Forced Displacement Hit New Record in 2022

The UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, says that driven largely by the war in Ukraine, forced displacement hit a record high last year, with nearly 110 million people forced from their homes around the world. For VOA, Lesia Bakalets reports from Warsaw.

Migrants Traveling In and From Middle East-North Africa Region had a Deadly 2022, UN Agency Finds

Last year was the deadliest for migrants in the Middle East and North Africa since 2017, the United Nations' migration agency reported Tuesday. About 3,800 people died on sea and land migration routes within and from the Middle East-North Africa region, according to data released by the International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants Project. The Associated Press reports.

Shelter in Mexico's Tijuana Serves Muslim Migrants

Muslim migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border have a safe place in Tijuana at a shelter with halal food, separate areas for men and women, and prayers five times a day. Genia Dulot has our story. Video editor: Barry Unger.

Ministers Gather in Uganda to Look for Solutions to East Africa's Refugee Crisis

Calls for countries in the East and Horn of Africa to address the needs of the millions of displaced people in the region came Tuesday at the start of a four-day ministerial conference being held by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in the Ugandan capital. Halima Athumani reports for VOA from Kampala, Uganda.

Donor Nations Commit $10.3 Billion to Syrians at Home and as Refugees Abroad

International donors Thursday committed $10.3 billion in aid for millions of Syrians battered by war, poverty and hunger, both at home and as refugees abroad. The funding pledges by 57 nations and 30 international organizations at an annual European Union-hosted conference in Brussels for Syria fell about $800 million short of a United Nations humanitarian appeal. The Associated Press reports.

Study Upbeat on Immigrants in World's Richest Nations

Despite surging far-right and anti-immigrant rhetoric in a number of rich nations, immigrants flocking to them are faring better in areas like education, jobs and integration than they were a decade ago, according to a new report by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from Paris.

Tibetan Muslim Community Thrives in Kashmir

A few hundred kilometers from Dharamshala, where most Tibetan refugees have lived and practiced their Buddhist faith since fleeing to India six decades ago, a unique community of Tibetan Muslims is thriving in Srinigar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir. Bilal Hussain reports.

Recent Conflicts in Africa Spawn Fresh Wave of Refugees to Egypt

Egypt has been struggling to cope with a new wave of refugees from Africa after the latest round of conflicts erupted in Sudan and Ethiopia. The UNHCR appears to be having difficulties dealing with the large numbers of refugees, and Egyptian authorities placed a visa requirement on Sudanese refugees trying to enter the country several days ago. Edward Yeranian reports for VOA from Cairo, Egypt.

In brief

— Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the 11th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy. During his time as the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Mayorkas spearheaded the creation and execution of DACA.