Syrian Military Says Two Soldiers Injured in Israeli Airstrikes

File - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows missiles flying in the sky in Damascus, Syria, Jan. 21, 2019. Syria’s defense ministry says two soldiers were injured in an Israeli air attack on military posts Monday.

Syria’s defense ministry says two soldiers were injured in an Israeli air attack on its military posts on Monday.

The ministry says the air strikes late Monday by “the Israeli enemy” occurred near Syria’s eastern Deir al Zor province shortly before midnight local time.

The Israeli military has not commented on the air strikes.

Israel has carried out occasional airstrikes on Syrian military outposts for several years in what it calls a counteroffensive against Iranian-backed forces who have increasingly supported President Bashar al-Assad since civil war broke out in 2011 amid the pro-democracy Arab Spring.

The 12-year-old conflict has left more than a half-million people dead and forced millions from their homes as the war evolved into a broader conflict that drew in foreign powers like Iran and Russia.

