Putin Takes Center Stage at China's Belt and Road Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Beijing this week is giving him a rare chance to meet with other world leaders and deepen Moscow's "no limits" relationship with China.

In China, Putin will attend Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative forum, which began Tuesday and ends Wednesday. He will deliver a speech, meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and hold a press conference.

Putin's trip to Beijing is his second overseas since the International Criminal Court put out a warrant for his arrest in March. Earlier this month, he traveled to Kyrgyzstan.

The ICC has issued a warrant for Putin's arrest, obligating member countries to detain the Russian leader if he steps foot on their territory. Neither China nor Kyrgyzstan, the other nation Putin has visited since the warrant, are members.

On Tuesday in Beijing, Putin held his first meeting with a European leader since the launch of the war in Ukraine, Hungary's Viktor Orban. He also met with Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Mongolia's president.

At an evening banquet hosted by Xi, the two men shook hands and posed for photos along with other global leaders, many of whom have taken contradictory approaches to the West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Just weeks before Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Xi and Putin signed a pledge declaring their "no-limits" bilateral partnership. Beijing has since become Moscow's most reliable economic and diplomatic partner as Western nations have imposed strict economic sanctions in response to the invasion.

In addition to seeking support for the war in Ukraine, Putin is expected to continue to offer praise for China's Belt and Road Initiative as one of the forum's most prominent guests.

In an interview with China's state-run broadcaster CCTV on Monday, Putin praised the project.

"Yes, we see that some people consider it an attempt by the People's Republic of China to put someone under its thumb, but we see otherwise. We just see a desire for cooperation," he told state broadcaster CCTV, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin on Monday.

The Kremlin says Putin and Xi are set to meet on the sidelines of the forum Wednesday.

China and Russia have seen a growing number of diplomatic exchanges recently, and the two nations' ties as well as defense cooperation are growing, though they are both self-sufficient and it is unlikely a full-fledged military alliance will form, according to Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.