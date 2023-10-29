Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Death Toll Rises to 42 in ArcelorMittal Kazakh Mine Fire 

A view shows the Kostenko coal mine operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, as a rescue operation continues following a mine fire, in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, Oct. 28, 2023.
A view shows the Kostenko coal mine operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, as a rescue operation continues following a mine fire, in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, Oct. 28, 2023.
ALMATY — 

The death toll from a fire at a mine owned by ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan rose to 42 people on Sunday as a search for four miners continued, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said.

"The search operation is hampered by the presence of destroyed mining equipment, as well as rubble in some places", the ministry said in a statement.

Rescuers are searching for miners in two areas of the mine 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) apart, it said.

On Saturday, operator ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal MT.LU, said 206 of 252 people at the Kostenko mine had been evacuated after what appeared to be a methane blast.

The Ministry for Emergency Situations said it was still monitoring the gas situation at the mine.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG