In Photos: After Three-day Vote, Egypt Waits for Presidential Election Results

As Egyptians struggle with record-high annual inflation, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi appears poised to be declared the winner of a third, six-year term in an electoral race against three low-profile candidates. Cairo-based photojournalist Hamada Elrasam followed voters over the course of the three-day voting period that ended on December 12. Results are expected on December 18. Written in collaboration with Elle Kurancid.

1 This year’s presidential election cycle saw a turnout of about 45% of eligible voters after the second of three days of voting, according to figures from Egypt’s National Election Authority. Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 11, 2023. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
2 Sissi, the army chief who won 97% of the vote in 2018 and 2014, campaigned on the theme of sacrifice, saying, “If the price of the nation’s progress and prosperity is to go hungry and thirsty, then let us not eat or drink.” Arish, Egypt, Dec. 10, 2023. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
3 Over nearly a decade in power, Sissi has led costly infrastructure projects and Egypt has become the second-biggest debtor to the International Monetary Fund. Meanwhile, two-thirds of Egyptians need bread subsidies. Arish, Egypt, Dec. 10, 2023. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
4 Votes are cast using an ink-marked finger to deter acts of electoral fraud. Arish, Egypt, Dec. 10, 2023. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)

