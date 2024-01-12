Accessibility links

After Affirmative Action Ruling, Counselors Change Strategies

The Supreme Court is seen, June 30, 2023

With the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling discouraging some minority students, and the college degree gap widening between Black and white Americans, college counselors are changing their strategies.

A report in USA Today explains that advisers are encouraging prospective students to focus not just on academics but also on leadership. (December 2023)

US Reports Jump in Number of Students From Bangladesh 

FILE - Bangladeshis flip colored cards to form the national flag during Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 16, 2013.

The number of Bangladeshi students studying in the United States increased by more than 300% over a decade, from 3,314 in 2011-2012 to 13,563 last academic year, according to the U.S. government’s Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange 2023.

Porimol Palma, writing in The Daily Star of Bangladesh, gives some of the reasons for the increasing popularity of the U.S. as a study destination. (December 2023)

India Officials Concerned After 28 Students Deported From US

A fan waves an India flag in the stands before a cricket game on Dec.26, 2023. The Indian government has expressed concerns about Indian students being deported from the United States.

A total of 28 students have been deported from the United States to India in 2023, according to Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

India Today reported that the Indian government has expressed concerns to the United States about the deportation of students with valid visas. (December 2023)

What College Waitlists Mean for International Students

FILE - Passers-by walk on the campus of Harvard University, Dec. 12, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass.

US News & World Report takes a look at the dreaded college waitlist and what it means for international students.

In addition to the anxiety and waiting of the waitlist, international students carry an additional burden: visa complications. Read the full story here. (December 2023)


Understanding Financial Aid for International Students

FILE - Students walk across the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2023.

You've written your essays, submitted your grades and test scores and finally -- finally! -- earned admission to a U.S. college or university.

Now comes the really tricky part: Paying for it.

US News & World Report offers a crash course on financial aid for international students here. (December 2023)

