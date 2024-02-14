Student Union
Resident Assistants Are Unionizing
In the U.S., many undergraduate students help manage their dormitories as resident assistants, or RAs. In exchange, they are often paid or given a discount on their housing.
However, RAs at many schools are now voting to join unions – as part of a greater shift in both higher education, and the American workforce. Alan Blinder reports for The New York Times. (December 2023)
Elite Schools Pay Over $104 Million to Settle Financial Aid Collusion Suit
A lawsuit claimed that several universities, including Yale, Columbia and Duke, colluded to limit the amount of financial aid offered to students.
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Susan Svrluga report for The Washington Post. (January 2024)
How Do You Win the World’s Most Prestigious Scholarship?
The Rhodes Scholarship allows undergraduate students to earn a degree at the University of Oxford in Britain.
Cole Claybourn and Emma Kerr explain its history, and the application process, for the US News & World Report. (January 2024)
Medical School vs. Undergraduate Coursework: Which is Harder?
Jarek Rutz explains that medical school coursework is much more rigorous than undergraduate for US News & World Report. (January 2024)
Sri Lanka to Establish Partnership with US University
Following a proposal by Sri Lanka’s president, the country’s Cabinet of Ministers has moved to establish a university of science and technology through a partnership with a university in the United States.
According to an article in Economy Next, U.S. schools under consideration include the University of Michigan and University of California campuses in Berkely, Riverside and Davis. (January 2024)