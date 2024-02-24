Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Eiffel Tower Staff Strike Ends; Site to Reopen Sunday

This photograph taken on Feb. 23, 2024, shows the Eiffel Tower on a cloudy day in Paris. The monument will reopen to tourists on Feb. 25 after staff ended their strike.
This photograph taken on Feb. 23, 2024, shows the Eiffel Tower on a cloudy day in Paris. The monument will reopen to tourists on Feb. 25 after staff ended their strike.
PARIS — 

A strike by staff at the Eiffel Tower has ended, the company that runs one of the most visited tourist sites in the world said in a statement Saturday.

The tower will reopen Sunday, the Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel, or SETE, which is owned by Paris City Hall, said.

Workers at the Eiffel Tower went on strike on Feb. 19 in protest over the way the Paris monument is managed.

It came as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, which begin on July 26 and will feature metal from the tower in the winners' medals.

SETE and trade unions "reached an end-of-strike agreement stipulating that the parties will regularly review the company's business model, maintenance costs and sales through a body that will meet every six months," the company said.

SETE said visitors who bought tickets between Feb. 19-24 will get refunds.

Unions claim Paris City Hall, which owns 99% of SETE, is underestimating the cost of the planned maintenance and repairs to the monument ahead of the Olympics.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG